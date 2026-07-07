Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.

THANK YOU, AMERICAN TREE SERVICE

Sincere and heartfelt thanks from everyone at the library to Robert Wells of American Tree Service for his efficient and tidy job of eliminating the yew stumps next to our veterans’ memorial. He did an amazing job.

Bob and Jennifer Sutton Wells, we appreciate you!

JULY IS ULTRAVIOLET PROTECTION MONTH

Tips for the hot summer heat:

1. Seek shade when appropriate.

2. Wear sun-protective clothing

3. Apply a broad-spectrum,

water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

4. Reapply as directed.

WOOD CARVING DISPLAY

Stop by Abington Community Library anytime until July 15 to view the patriotic wood carvings of Eugene Moyer in the “Carved Across America: 250 Years of States & Stories” display. Each piece represents a state with symbols of its culture and history, from Pennsylvania farms to Massachusetts lighthouses, celebrating America’s diverse landscapes and traditions.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

Repriles Up Close

Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. Get up close with live reptiles! Reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, and more. Sponsored by the Friends of the Abington Community Library.

Science Heroes – Digging It

Tuesday, July 14, 4 p.m. Audience participation. Dig into the incredible science that’s all around us! Family event geared toward ages 5-11.

FOR TEENS

Teen Junk Journaling

Saturday, July 11, 2 to 3:30 p.m. For ages 12-18. Join local artist Joanna Wallace for a day of junk journaling! Use wrappers, tickets, receipts, vintage magazines, stickers, and more to scrapbook your memories in your journal. The library will provide the journals and other materials, but feel free to bring any “junk” you would like to add to yours!

ADULTS

“Carved Chronicles of Colonial America” with Eugene Moyer

Wednesday, July 8, 6 p.m. Join Master Wood Carver Eugene Moyer as we explore the history of the 13 Colonies and the inspiration behind our Summer Wood Carving display. Discover how each carving reflects the culture, heritage, and spirit of early colonial America. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required by calling the Library at 570-587-3440 or online at lclshome.org.

Candle Workshop

Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m. Join Nika Fajnorova as we learn the art of candle making. Attendees will create and leave with their very own artisanal candles. Registration required in person with payment due at sign-up. $35 materials fee.

Adult Junk Journaling

Saturday, July 11, noon. Join local artist Joanna Wallace for a day of junk journaling! Use wrappers, tickets, receipts, vintage magazines, stickers, and more to scrapbook your memories. Bring your own journal and materials, or create a spread on the provided paper to add to a journal later. $15 materials fee.

Death Cafe

Tuesday, July 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join us for coffee, cake, and conversation at our Death Cafe, a welcoming space to explore thoughts on death, dying, and what it means to live among it. Whether you’d like to share or simply listen, all are welcome.