Abington Rotary hosts patriotic event at Hillside Park

Thousands gathered on July 3 at Hillside Park for fun, food, family, and a fantastic fireworks display. The first heatwave of 2026 melted into a pleasant evening for the 40th annual event, as the Rotary Club of the Abingtons welcomed all to celebrate America 250 in style.

Gates opened at 5 p.m., but storms reported in the Scranton area kept some away at first. By 6 p.m., the threat had passed, and hundreds of people staked their claim at their preferred vantage point along the shores of Eston Wilson Lake.

A continuous stream of traffic along Winola Road continued to add to the crowd until the show began after dusk. In the meantime, visitors had plenty to do.

Faith Bennett, of Clarks Summit, who attends American University in Washington, D.C., offered “Faith’s Funny Faces” face painting. Rotary member Stacy Rodriguez made balloon animals for the crowd. The rotary also offered 50/50 chances and American 250-themed novelties for sale. Other local organizations, like the Abington Area Girls Softball League and Chinchilla Hose Company, offered treats for sale.

The event also featured food trucks galore. Regional favorites like Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, the Lacka Lemonade beverage truck, and Manning’s mobile ice cream offered dinner, drinks, and dessert on-site. Other vendors included Sabbrett’s hot dogs, Smash Hut, Fondippity, and pizza from Lupo Rosso.

Children of all ages played at Hillside Park’s two playgrounds, on the turf fields, or just socialized with each other around the 100-acre park as they waited for the show. “We’re playing King of the Hill!” shouted Casey Armstong, 8, of Duryea, as he scurried up a slope to catch a ball.

Lauren Loftus of Clarks Summit and her mother, Marge Solsman, brought their dog, Maple, to see the show. Loftus tries to attend the Rotary Club’s fireworks every year. “We usually go to the middle school,” she said. “But this is a really nice location for it.”

Some even came from out of town. Rich Wilkins, of Meshoppen, usually takes his family to Tunkhannock’s fireworks display, but wanted to try somewhere new. “There’s so much for the kids to do here,” he said as his children fished. “What a beautiful park.”

The Hillside Senior Community Center allowed senior citizens to view the show in comfort. The center opened its doors at 8 p.m., giving older attendees and people with disabilities the chance to cool off with cookies and beverages.

Of course, the main attraction was the fireworks display, which lasted nearly 30 minutes. Rock 107’s Terry Dietz and Mari Olshefski played patriotic background music, including Lee Greenwood’s and Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America,” as aerial bombettes, bouquets, and other firework effects lit up the night sky and reflected in the lake waters. When the show concluded with an explosive barrage, the audience erupted in applause.

Hillside Park hosted the event for the first time due to ongoing construction at Abington Heights Middle School. The 2026 fireworks show was sponsored by various organizations around the Abingtons, including North Penn Charitable Foundation, Millett Real Estate, Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Glenburn, Ransom, and South Abington townships, and Clarks Green and Clarks Summit boroughs. With so many activities available in a beautiful setting, the park proved to be the perfect location to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

For information about Rotary Club of the Abingtons, visit abingtonrotary.org,