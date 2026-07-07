On Screen at the Dietrich

Calling all families! The Dietrich Theater is the place to be this summer, and that is evident in the plethora of family content that is gracing our screens in the beginning of July. In addition to “Toy Story 5” and “Minions & Monsters” we are excited to add the new live-action adaptation of “Moana” to our lineup. The first “Moana” film had a healthy run when it was released way back in 2016, and the love for the characters and music has only grown exponentially since. Now we have a brand new lead actress and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role of Maui. I’m not going to lie to you and tell you it isn’t strange to see The Rock with a wig on his head because I’ve only really ever known him with either very short hair or none at all, but the music is still fantastic, the adventure is fun for the whole family and I personally can’t wait to see some of the beautiful cinematography be recreated for the big screen. So come set sail with us when Moana opens on July 9!

Speaking of setting sail, we are so close to the release of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “The Odyssey,” which is making its way to the big screen on July 17. The cast is simply to die for, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliott Page, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, and that’s not even half of them. Nolan has amassed a following on the big screen like only some of the biggest names can. He’s up there with the all-time greats of cinema like Spielberg, Cameron or Tarantino. Known for his epic storytelling, it’s only fitting that he adapts one of the biggest epics in literary history, “The Odyssey.” This one is a long one, but it’s going to be worth every minute. Make sure you grab a large popcorn and a large drink before heading in. We do give you a free refill so you will be all set.

“The Odyssey” isn’t the only thing quickly approaching. Summerfest is just around the corner, also opening on July 17. So many great movies to choose from, and you have three weeks to see as many as you possibly can while they are here. I’m especially excited to see some of the fantastic-looking documentaries in this festival. Documentaries are such an important part of the festival, and this year is no exception. “The A.I. Doc,” “Agatha’s Almanac,” “Bernstein’s Wall,” “Billy Preston: That’s the Way God Planned It,” “Gregg Allman: The Music of my Soul,” “Steal this Story Please!” and “Time and Water” are all showing, making a truly eclectic mix of stories that deserve to be seen on the big screen. Check out all our films and showtimes by visiting our website or picking up a brochure in our ticket booth now! Preview Day is July 9 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Don’t miss this free event.

I know families have so many great things to view when it comes to the movies, but I’m almost positive that families have some truly great things outside of movies that we have going on this summer. Tell us all about them, Mary. I’m passing the wig to you now.

—Ronnie Harvey

Live at the Dietrich

We had such a wonderful turnout for Shakespeare in the Park this Founders Day weekend, even though it ended up being a little less “in the park” than planned. Weather and events are a tricky pair … sometimes you make the perfect call, and sometimes the sky decides to improvise. Saturday looked dreary all day, then suddenly every forecast started whispering something different for the evening. The challenge is that we have to make the decision hours before showtime, and this one was so tough I actually called Gamut and asked what they thought. Their trip into Tunkhannock was nothing but rain and wind from start to finish, the kind of soggy drive that feels like a bad omen. Add to that their epic sword battle (and if you were there, you know I’m not exaggerating with the word epic). That duel happens on the grass, and slippery grass plus swords is… well, not the kind of drama anyone wants. With safety, sound equipment, and the weather all in mind, Gamut made the difficult call to move indoors.

Thankfully, the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church was ready as our backup location, and we packed that hall for an absolutely incredible performance. And of course, because the universe has a sense of humor, the moment we moved inside, the blue skies finally appeared. As my mom always says, you can’t win them all. But honestly, I still count it as a win — the show was fantastic, the crowd showed up with enthusiasm, and the magic of Shakespeare carried the night no matter the location. So thank you again, Gamut, for coming to Tunkhannock with such heart, flexibility, and flair.

Speaking of theater and dramatics, there’s still plenty of time to call and get those kiddos signed up for our acting camps this summer. One of them, Theatre & Visual Arts Camp: Hidden Worlds! Explore the World of Mystery and History has reached capacity, which is wonderful! So if you’re interested in the other Theatre & Visual Arts Camp or either of our Acting Camps, I encourage you to give me a call at 570‑836‑1022 x3 and get them registered.

Lastly, I just wanted to remind all you wonderful people about a few great events coming up, the ones I’ve mentioned so you can officially mark those calendars! As Ronnie said, Summer Fest is fast approaching, so be sure to jot down Preview Day on July 9. If you’ve had your eye on the Magic & Hypnosis Show, tickets are available on our website or right at the ticket booth, that show is happening July 12. And of course, we can’t forget the annual fan favorite, River Day on July 18. It’s a full day of fun, education, music, food, river paddling, and even a morning yoga session. As always, there’s plenty happening here at the Dietrich!

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed my little corner of the column, and I hope to see you at the Dietrich!

—Mary Turner