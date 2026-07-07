The Rotary Club of the Abingtons received the District Governor’s Citation at its Thursday, June 18, meeting. The recognition was delivered by District Governor Tim Genetti. The club excelled in a recent drive for members. From left: Genetti and Abington President Chris Loftus. Submitted Photo

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons received the District Governor’s Citation at its Thursday, June 18, meeting. The recognition was delivered by District Governor Tim Genetti. The club excelled in a recent drive for members. From left: Genetti and Abington President Chris Loftus.

Submitted Photo

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons received the District Governor’s Citation at its Thursday, June 18, meeting. The recognition was delivered by District Governor Tim Genetti. The club excelled in a recent drive for members. From left: Genetti and Abington President Chris Loftus.

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