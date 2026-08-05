Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.

COMMUNITY COLLECTION

Thank you to our extremely generous patrons for donating menstrual products and diapers to the Library! We now have enough to provide them free of charge in the Women’s and Family Restrooms.

We are collecting these items through the end of SummerQuest, Aug. 7.

FOR CHILDREN

Food Fun for Littles

Friday, Aug. 14, drop in between 4 and 5 p.m. to create some sweet treats with a dinosaur theme. For ages 2-5 (not yet in kindergarten) and their parent/caregiver. Please Register.

FOR TEENS

Teen Art Studio: Wycinanki

Monday, Aug. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. Join local artist and educator Mary Belle Gilroy and learn the art of Wycinanki, a traditional Polish papercutting craft. Ages 12-18. Registration required.

Teen Murder Mystery Party

Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Investigate the recent tragic and suspicious death of the Baroness Arabella Sinclair before it’s too late in this after-hours program for teens. Ages 12-18. Registration required.

FOR ADULTS

Marvelous Monarchs: Life Cycle, Habitat, and Conservation

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join Paulina Kuratnick for an interactive workshop and discover the fascinating world of monarch butterflies. Learn about their life cycle, how to create a monarch-friendly garden or home habitat, and why conservation is essential for these beautiful pollinators.

Movie Fans Matinee

Saturday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m. Watch “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

Hydrangeas in Bowl Painting Class with Elizabeth Jones

Monday, Aug. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $25 materials fee. In-person registration required. Create a colorful hydrangeas painting using acrylic paints and palette knives to achieve texture. It’s easy! With the right technique, it’s like frosting a cake.

FOR ALL AGES

Dear Someone Special

Monday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. Join the global KindnessMap movement! Kids and families will make heartfelt cards, log their kind act with a free KindnessMap code, and watch their glowing pink dot appear on the live world map. Everyone leaves with a code to keep spreading kindness — tiny acts, global impact, starting at the library.

Jurassic Journeys: A Carved Dinosaur Exhibit by Eugene Moyer

Through Aug. 31. Stop by the library to view the incredible dinosaur wood carvings of master wood carver Eugene Moyer. From stegosaurus to caudipteryx, this fascinating exhibit brings the prehistoric world to life through beautifully handcrafted sculptures.