August is here: ushering in the end of the summer and painting the world in the warm colors of zinnias and beautiful late summer sunsets.

The Dalton Community library has had a busy summer so far! The Lackawanna County Library Systems Summer Quest 2026 “Unearth A Story” has kept our patrons busy with reading challenges, STEM events and prize incentives for every age. The reading challenge will be ending on Aug. 7, so if you are participating, please hand in your activity sheets.

There have been Kids-time and Young Adults’ activities this summer as we have been meeting every Thursday, introducing interesting and educational themes. There will be more programs in the month of August.

Some of the activities planned are:

Aug. 6, Art with Everhart, a program where kids act as junior field scientists and observe specimens and also create clay fossil imprints and on Aug. 13, a Dinosaur Expedition Adventure with activities highlighting dinosaurs and digging up a Triceratops bone and reconstructing it.

On Aug. 15-16, Dalton Community Library is pleased to be part of the Arts of the Abingtons, a self-guided journey through the creative spaces of local artists. We are pleased to showcase Dr. Mel Wolk’s Mixed Media Found Objects. Please stop by and enjoy his display.

Saturday Spotlight is still on hiatus and will be meeting in September. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles is our reading selection.

Our DCL Bridge group meets every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Join us any Tuesday as we meet through the year rain or shine.

Book donations are greatly appreciated if you are looking to downsize your library. Our next book sale will be the third week of October. All donations are greatly appreciated.

The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Enjoy the rest of your summer and safe travels whatever you plan do!

“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.”

—Sylvia Plath