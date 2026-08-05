August is a time to savor the summer weather, food and fun. And a chance to explore new activities and ideas at The Gathering Place, where planning is underway for a new season of programming and classes.

Something trending for people 21+ is “Speed Friending.” Genevieve Federici, from Speed Friending Scranton, hosts such an event Saturday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. She inspires some quick conversations that bring meaningful connections and new friendships. Cost: $25.

Sean Brady offers a three-part wire sculpture class on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Create your own expressive wire figures with all supplies included for $65. Kevin Creegan, Ph.D., is back with more “Human Encounters with Non-Human Intelligence” on Tuesdays Oct. 6 and 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $10 for both lectures.

Later fall offerings also include Victorian Mourning Program with Author and Historian Victoriana Lady Lisa where she shares mourning clothing and other funerial artifacts. Oct 24, 3 to 5 p.m. Cost: $20. Also the Art of Mosaics and a discussion of Scranton Architecture with Sara Puchini of the Lackawanna County Historical Society will take place. Check our website for dates and times.

September also features the Sept. 11 Gallery Opening for the work of Jacob Jasinski and Shane McGeehan, 6 to 8 p.m. Along with the celebration of Fourth Friday, on the 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., our Irish Seisun will entertain everyone. An Acoustic Coffee House Concert with Joe Statuto and Ron Boyd will offer even more enjoyment on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gathering Place volunteers are also developing a schedule of cooking classes for the fall. Instructors included in the line up are Erica Bailey, Sisile Maruzzelli, Paula Lamberton, Lakshmi Misen, along with Anny Ha, (registered dietitian certified diabetes care and education specialist, Master of Science, certified insulin pump trainer).

Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts about new topics and class schedules for upcoming cooking classes.

For complete details for the fall semester, please look for the class brochure online and in print at The Gathering Place later in August.

Visit gatheringplacecs.org/education.

Ongoing monthly programs include the Memory Café, a social gathering for individuals with memory loss and their care givers, the Second and Fourth Friday at 10am; Game night, 3rd Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a game, play with others, have a snack! The Ukelele Group meets on the first and third Wed. 5:45 p.m. and the Weavers on the fourth Sat. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, the book club meets the 3rd Tuesday at noon; the Missing Socrates Discussion is every other Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m.; Literary Explorations, every other Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. The Poetry Circle is the 1st and 3rd Thurs. at noon; Irish Music, 4th Fridays 6 pm..

The mission of The Gathering Place is being inclusive. The following programs ensure that people of all abilities and backgrounds can participate: Design to Inspire, Mondays & Tuesdays, All Access Acting, 3rd Saturdays at 10 a.m.; Craft & Chat Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Please check The Gathering Place website for cost of classes and more details for each event.