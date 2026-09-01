On Screen at the Dietrich

Summer has officially ended, and the kids are back to school but that doesn’t mean that the fun stops at the Dietrich. No, it just means that you might need to wear a light jacket when you come because it might be chillier when you leave the theater, or you might have to make sure your homework is done before your mom lets you meet your friends for a movie night, or you might have to wait until the weekend to see a movie because the schedule is just that tight. We can make that work. Nothing has to change. We are still here for you.

We have two brand new movies this week, and one of them has a very interesting story of how it ended up here in the first place. “Coyote vs. Acme” is the brand new Looney Tunes film that famously was shelved by Warner Bros during their acquisition process that is still hanging in the balance at this time. So many people wanted to see the film and felt so strongly about it that Warner Bros decided to pull it from the vault where they intended to keep it and sell it to the highest bidder. A studio picked it up and now it is our screens for everyone to enjoy. Looney Tunes is a lucrative brand so I’m not sure why Warner Bros chose this route but all that matters to me now is that we have it, and families can come and enjoy it as an extra special treat for the beginning of the school year.

“The Dog Stars” is our other new opener and it stars Jacob Elordi hot off his role in “Wuthering Heights” and Josh Brolin in what looks to be a post apocalyptic future. It not only is about a race to survive an illness that has spread across the globe but it’s also about making sure that humanity can stay alive amongst the chaos. Adapted from a novel of the same name, this looks to be an action-packed and thought-provoking story about the struggle to live in a world that seems to want to kill you and all that you hold dear.

Our opening night for the Fall Film Festival has been officially announced and you can see two fantastic films right here at the Dietrich with a special evening of appetizers, desserts and wine and beer to boot. The first feature, Tony, starring “Dominic Sessa” as the late Anthony Bourdain charts the early start of his career as a restaurant and travel influencer. After dessert, the second film, “The Invite,” is a wild comedy about a dinner party that goes awry as two couples vie to stay together while also trying to spice up their relationships in unlikely ways. Get those tickets for Gala now by calling 570-836-1022 ext 3. This one is going to be a fantastic event that you won’t want to miss.

Now that summer has officially come to a close — what do you have coming up for us this fall, Mary? I’m cozying up with a warm pumpkin spice beverage to listen. Don’t mind me.

— Ronnie Harvey

Live at the Dietrich

You won’t hear too much complaining from me about summer ending; I’m a fall girly through and through. It does help that my birthday and anniversary land in the season, but honestly it’s everything about fall — the colors, the cooler weather, the crunchy leaves, pumpkin picking, hot apple cider — ahh, it’s all so nice. Anyway, enough about my daydreaming of the fall days quickly approaching, let’s get into what you’re really here for — the upcoming Dietrich Theater activities!

As we inch closer to September, the Dietrich starts to buzz with that familiar back‑to‑school creative energy as our teachers Amy and Steve Colley gear up to welcome a whole new wave of young artists. I swear, there’s nothing quite like seeing a child walk into the studio for the first time, eyes wide, already imagining what they’re going to create. Our Drawing & Painting classes for ages 5 to 12 are kicking off the rotation this year during the week of September 14th, and if you know a kiddo who’s an inspiring artist, give me a call at 570‑836‑1022 x3 and I’ll get them signed up. Cost is $40 and that includes all materials and class sessions. As always we have need‑based scholarships available for anyone who needs one, because art truly is for everyone. And if you have a younger kiddo who is interested in art, I got you covered there too! Preschool Drawing & Painting for ages 4 and 5 is back on Thursday mornings starting on September 17 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and is completely free of charge.

And for our young explorers, those kiddos ages 3 to 8 and their caregivers, Families in Nature returns to our beautiful Riverside Park. This program has become such a beloved staple in our community, and I can’t tell you how happy it makes me to see little ones racing across the grass, discovering bugs, leaves, and all the tiny wonders we adults forget to notice. We offer both a Tuesday and Wednesday session, so you can choose whichever day fits your schedule best. Classes meet on Tuesdays Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 or Wednesdays Sept. 16, 23, 30 and Oct. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the program is completely free thanks to the generous sponsorship in memory of Frank Oliver. Through science‑based exploration and outdoor play, children and their caregivers will dive into weekly themed activities that build fine motor skills, spark sensory investigation, encourage creativity, and gently weave in early math and literacy. It’s such a beautiful way to get outside with your kiddos, foster curiosity, and explore the natural world together. This class is led by the incredible Terra McAulliffe, truly a master of all things outdoors. Some of the creations I’ve seen the kiddos make in her class are just so cool. It’s absolutely a program you won’t want to miss.

So whether your kiddo is an artist, an explorer, or a little bit of both, September at the Dietrich has something waiting for them. And I’m just a phone call away to help you get them signed up.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed my little corner of the column, and I hope to see you at the Dietrich.

— Mary Turner