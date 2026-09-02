Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.
SAVE THE DATE
Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace
Support the library’s largest fundraiser of the year! Runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop 30-plus vendors and try your luck on 100-plus raffle items — tickets available for sale now.
LIBRARY CLOSURE
The library will be closed Sept. 5-7 in observance of Labor Day.
COMMUNITY SURVEY
It’s your library, help shape its future! Visit tinyurl.com/aclsurvey26. Your participation is appreciated! Questions, email awind@albright.org.
FOR CHILDREN
Craft it Up family event
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 3 to 5 p.m. Drop-in. Stop by and get creative! Choose from the library’s collection of extra crafts and make something fun to take home.
FOR TEENS
Teen Needle Felt Cats
Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. Learn the art of needle felting by making a cat! For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Teen Icee Slime
Thursday, Sept. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. Create two types of slime using fake and instant snow! For ages 12-18. Registration required.
FOR ADULTS
How to be a Confident Homeowner
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 pm. Join Brady Funkhouser and Mat Rodriguez for a seminar on homeownership covering what’s normal, what needs attention, and the essential home maintenance every homeowner should know. You will also leave with an easy-to-follow annual home maintenance guide.
‘The Creative Link’ with Barbara Cohen
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to noon. $5 facilitator fee.
Movie Fans Matinee
Saturday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. “The Sapphires.”
‘Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause’ with Megan McClary, PT, DPT, OCS
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:30 p.m. Learn about loss of muscle mass, longer healing time, pain or muscle weakness, and broken bone or fracture.
Death Cafe
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join in for coffee, cake, and conversation. A welcoming space to explore thoughts on death, dying, and what it means to live among it. Whether you’d like to share or simply listen, all are welcome.