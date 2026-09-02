Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.

SAVE THE DATE

Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace

Support the library’s largest fundraiser of the year! Runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop 30-plus vendors and try your luck on 100-plus raffle items — tickets available for sale now.

LIBRARY CLOSURE

The library will be closed Sept. 5-7 in observance of Labor Day.

COMMUNITY SURVEY

It’s your library, help shape its future! Visit tinyurl.com/aclsurvey26. Your participation is appreciated! Questions, email awind@albright.org.

FOR CHILDREN

Craft it Up family event

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 3 to 5 p.m. Drop-in. Stop by and get creative! Choose from the library’s collection of extra crafts and make something fun to take home.

FOR TEENS

Teen Needle Felt Cats

Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. Learn the art of needle felting by making a cat! For ages 12-18. Registration required.

Teen Icee Slime

Thursday, Sept. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. Create two types of slime using fake and instant snow! For ages 12-18. Registration required.

FOR ADULTS

How to be a Confident Homeowner

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 pm. Join Brady Funkhouser and Mat Rodriguez for a seminar on homeownership covering what’s normal, what needs attention, and the essential home maintenance every homeowner should know. You will also leave with an easy-to-follow annual home maintenance guide.

‘The Creative Link’ with Barbara Cohen

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to noon. $5 facilitator fee.

Movie Fans Matinee

Saturday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. “The Sapphires.”

‘Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause’ with Megan McClary, PT, DPT, OCS

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:30 p.m. Learn about loss of muscle mass, longer healing time, pain or muscle weakness, and broken bone or fracture.

Death Cafe

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join in for coffee, cake, and conversation. A welcoming space to explore thoughts on death, dying, and what it means to live among it. Whether you’d like to share or simply listen, all are welcome.

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