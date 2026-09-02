Harvest, balance and transformation. The new month symbolizes a time of growth and opportunities. Find your new joy at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit this September with inspiring and engaging programs, classes, concerts and gallery exhibitions.

Wire Sculpting with Sean Brady encourages participants to create expressive figures in this three-part class, Thursdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $65.

Food from Northern India will be featured during Lakshmi Mizen class including Tandoori chicken with jeera rice, and paneer makhani. Monday, Sept. 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Cost: $45.

If you are of a certain age and staring down Medicare, get an informative overview including enrollment, coverage options, and helpful tips with New to Medicare, Thursday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 570-343-1267 x313.

Speed Friending Scranton LLC, hosts a fun, relaxed evening of quick conversations designed to spark meaningful connections, Saturday, Sept., 26, 5 to 8 p.m. Cost: $25.

Learn about the essential Monarch Butterflies, along with other pollinators and their key role in our environment, with Merriel Oliver, Tuesday, Sept. 29 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost: $5.

Sara Piccini of the Lackawanna County Historical Society will continue her discussion of the history of Scranton architecture in Building Scranton: Local Architects 1920-1970, Part 2, on Tuesday, Oct., 6, noon. Cost: $5.

Create your masterpiece during the three-session Art of Mosaic class with Gail Jones. Personalize your piece with a favorite broken ceramic or glass item. Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, and 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost: $20 and $40 for materials.

A Meditation Art Experience — Sculpting Stillness, an immersive workshop, blends guided meditation, live music and hands-on clay exploration led by Joe Statuto and Virginia Sosik, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $25.

The class Color, Texture and Expression examines the freedom of abstract painting through layers of color, texture and mixed media with Brooke Wandall. Thursdays, Oct. 15 and 22, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $45. Supply list will be sent.

Carry a piece of personal art with a unique Phone Case of Felted Wool. Emily Rancier shares the art of felting with the traditional wet felting technique. Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, noon to 2 p.m. Cost: $35.

Human Encounters with Non-human Intelligence is explored with Kevin Creegan, Ph.D., through historical cases and government investigations. Tuesday, Oct. 6 and 13, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $10.

Stress Management for a Healthy Lifestyle with Marie Allegrucci, Ph.D., offers techniques to cultivate a positive outlook and make healthier lifestyle choices, Thursday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2 to 3 p.m. Cost: $35.

Upcoming fall cooking classes include Hands-On Diabetic and Heart Healthy Cooking with Registered Dietitian Anny Ha, Southern India Cooking Class with Lakshmi Mizen, Two Dinner Tonight classes with Paula Lamberton: Tuscan Italian as well as a Tagliatelle Pasta with Short Rib Ragu and both classes also feature a dessert. Raisa Statuto will offer a class of favorite Latino dishes and techniques.

September also offers two gallery openings and Art Exhibitions: the work of Jakob Jasinski and Shane McGeehan, Friday, Sept. 11, 6 to 8 p.m. and 4th Friday, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m.

Joe Statuto and Ron Boyd will host an Acoustic Coffee House on Sat., Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

Ongoing monthly programs include the Memory Café, a social gathering for individuals with memory loss and their care givers, the Second and Fourth Friday at 10 a.m.; Game night, 3rd Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a game, play with others, have a snack! The Ukelele Group meets on the first and third Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and the Weavers on the fourth Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, the Book Club meets the 3rd Tuesdays at noon; the Missing Socrates Discussion is every other Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m.; Literary Explorations, every other Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. The Poetry Circle is the 1st and 3rd Thursday at noon, along with Irish Music, 4th Fridays, 6 p.m.

For complete details for the fall semester, look for the class brochure at www.TheGatheringPlacecs.org and in print at The Gathering Place.