There is that old September feeling again. A month that starts out with crisp air, falling leaves and the beginning of the school year.

This past summer has been a busy one for Dalton Community Library. Our Kids’ Time and young adult activities were well attended. We enjoyed Dixieland music, DAR programming on flags and historical facts. Art with Everhart introduced children to the world of archeology and last but not least children participated in a Dinosaur Expedition Adventure. We finished off our summer programming with a Mini-Masterpiece art experience for young adults.

We were fortunate to host local artist, Dr. Mel Wolk as part of the Tour of the Abingtons this past month which was very well received, over 100 people attended the art show.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month at Dalton Community Library and all Lackawanna County Libraries. If you don’t have a library card please sign up for one. Stop into any LCLS Library and explore all the possibilities that a library card can do for you!

Dalton Community Library’s Fall Kids’ Time and young adult activities will start the last Thursday of September and will run the whole month of October. Please keep your eye on the DCL Facebook page for upcoming events and times.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dalton Community Library is participating in the Dalton Community and Commerce Farm to Family Festival at Streamside Park. Please join us for food, fun activities, performances and meet WNEP Meteorologist, Jeremy Lewan.

Our Fall Book and Bake Sale is coming up soon. Please mark your calendar for Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. If you have books to donate, please drop them off by Sept. 30. No donations will be accepted in the month of October to give us time to get ready for the sale and clean-up after. Donations will be accepted in November.

Saturday Spotlight will reconvene on Sept. 26 from 10:30 to noon. We will be discussing “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.

Our DCL Bridge group meets every Tuesday 10 to noon.

Please feel free to stop by and join the fun and challenges.

You may check with the DCL Facebook page or call us at 570-563-2014, if you have any questions on our upcoming activities this Fall.

As the leaves turn, embrace the fresh start this new season offers.