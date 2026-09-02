Ongoing commitments to public education system highlighted

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe speaks at a news conference Wednesday at the Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton on the improvements in education the state has made. Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, looks on.

Rep. Bridget Kosierowski raises her arm as she discusses the benefits of vaccines, in response to the measles outbreak that is spreading in Pennsylvania.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti sat in the audience of over 50 people, listening to Gov. Josh Shapiro speak on investments made in education at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton on Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro gestures to second-grade students at the start of his news conference at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton on Wednesday.

SCRANTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday said there are no wrong doors for students to take when it comes to education — all pathways offer opportunities.

Shapiro was in Scranton with Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe at the Scranton School District’s Neil Armstrong Elementary School to talk about increased funding for public schools that have been used to elevate attendance, graduation rates and test scores, and increase teaching positions, while lowering the rate of absenteeism.

“Every single educational pathway should be supported,” Shapiro said. “Whether it be traditional programs, vo-tech, CTE or special education. All graduates will help move our economy forward.”

The governor said since he assumed office, he has approved budgets with increase funding for many critical areas of education.

“Test scores and graduation rates are going up, attendance is improving, students have expanded access to career and technical education, and more teachers are in our classrooms as a result of my administration’s historic investments in education over the last three years,” Shapiro said. “I believe creating opportunity starts in our classrooms and we’ve been focused on delivering real resources for students, parents, and teachers. We’re making a real difference and we’re going to keep building on that progress to ensure every Pennsylvania student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

The 2026-27 budget signed by Shapiro invests $678 million in additional funding for Pennsylvania students, bringing total increases for Pennsylvania’s public schools to more than $3 billion — or nearly 35% more — since the governor took office.

Shapiro said graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for three years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.

This 2026-27 budget provides an overall increase in education funding for a total of more than $678 million, including:

• A $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula

• A $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding

• A $55 million increase for Special Education Funding

• It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Rowe said when a student walks through the doors of a Pennsylvania school ready to learn, they should know that they are entering a place where they are safe, supported, and will have their basic needs met — like a free breakfast every day.

“Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in education are giving schools the resources to make that promise real, with more Pennsylvania certified professionals and the academic resources students need to succeed in the classroom and in life,” Rowe said.

Scranton School District benefits

The Scranton School District will receive $123.4 million in state funding this year — a 63.5% increase compared to the amount the school received when Shapiro took office.

“Continued funding for education shows the Shapiro administration’s commitment to investing in public education because when schools have the necessary funds, we can provide essential opportunities for our students and staff,” said Superintendent Erin Keating, Scranton School District. “With the funding we have received in the past three years, we have been able to invest in mental and behavioral health supports, expand our center-based program for students with autism, and rebuild our related arts schedule for our middle school students.”

Keating said, as a historically underfunded district, the funding received has made a monumental impact and has already opened doors to make teaching and learning more robust in the Scranton school district.

“We look forward to a future where zip code does not determine a child’s educational offerings,” Keating said.

Tom Borthwick, president of the Scranton School Board, said, “We’ve been getting funds to invest in a lot of really wonderful things, like restoring our libraries.”

As a result of these continued investments, Keating said the Scranton School District has expanded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programming in Kindergarten through fourth grade, brought back middle school arts programs, and added 26 new autism support classrooms and five new emotional support classrooms throughout their schools.

‘Historic’ investments in Pa. students

Shapiro said historic investments provide every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

The investments in this year’s budget build on this foundation, including:

• Maintains $125 million for school infrastructure improvements to create safe, healthy learning environments — including $25 million for the Solar for Schools program to lower energy costs and promote sustainability.

• Provides more than $100 million in mental health and school safety funding for K-12 schools, ensuring every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, continuing the Shapiro administration’s commitment to expanding access to mental health care and support across the Commonwealth.

• Continued funding for universal free breakfast and free menstrual hygiene products for students. This budget continues funding for universal free breakfast for all 1.7 million students. It also includes $3 million to ensure students have access to menstrual hygiene products at no cost.

• Supporting student well-being through daily recess. This budget establishes 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, ensuring students have dedicated time each school day for movement, social interaction, and stress management so they return to the classroom refreshed and ready to learn.

“Our public schools had been underfunded for a long time, but today, we’re seeing the concrete results of our work and investments over the past couple years,” said Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Waverly. “It’s a pleasure to work with this administration to get things done — and these investments are so important, because there is nothing better than taking care of these little students before they go out into the world.”

Mayor Cognetti attends

Mayor Paige Cognetti attended the news conference and she said she was grateful to have the governor and Education Secretary at Neil Armstrong Elementary to celebrate their historic investment in public education.

“These funds are critical to creating more opportunity for our students and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed,” Cognetti said. “Improved attendance, higher test scores, full bellies during the day — this is what investment in our kids and in our future looks like.”

Off topic Q&A

With the Nov. 3 general election around the corner, Shapiro was asked if he is confident that it will be a free and clear election.

“Yes, we will have another safe, free and clear election in November,” Shapiro said. “Every vote will be counted, regardless how it is cast. We respect the right to vote.”

Shapiro noted that in the past President Donald Trump sued the governor and Pennsylvania 43 times, and Trump lost all 43 cases.

“Whatever your choice is, your vote will count,” Shapiro said.

Measles cases rise

The other issue Shapiro was asked about was the measles outbreak that has seen cases found in 36 of the state’s 67 counties.

“”This is an incredibly serious situation,” Shapiro said. “I think the latest number of cases reported is 530 and that’s only what we know were reported. We ask that people consult their doctors and follow their instructions. Measles doesn’t follow county lines or religious lines.”

The governor said vaccines prevent disease like measles. He advised people to not listen to the “scare tactics” of federal health officials.

Shapiro then asked Rep. Kosierowski, who is a registered nurse, to offer her comments.

“This situation shouldn’t be,” Kosierowski said. “The best treatment is the vaccine. Trust your doctors and health care professionals. The federal government is scaring people.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.