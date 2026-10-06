On Screen at the Dietrich

If you know anything about me, I love cuddling up to a good book. I think I’ve reached well over 60 books this year with plenty more to come before I close out the year. I set myself a goal to read at least 6 every single month and outside of one very busy month … I have reached that goal or exceeded it every month. One of the reasons why I’ve been able to get that many in is that I’m quite a voracious reader when I find something that really interests or entices me. One such book that I could not put down was “Verity” by Colleen Hoover. It was soapy, it was sexy, and it was thrilling. I know many people are detractors of her work, but they are big sellers nonetheless and many of her books have been or are being developed for film and television projects: “It Ends with Us,” “Reminders of Him,” and “Regretting You,” specifically. Enter “Verity.” Starring Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, and Anne Hathaway, “Verity” is a romantic thriller which is outside the typical sad romance that Colleen writes. If you were a fan of “The Housemaid,” you are going to love “Verity.” They are cut from a very similar cloth.

Fall Festival is still going strong and I have to admit that I’ve still only seen one film thus far. This is my worst showing in quite some time and I do feel shame. There just aren’t enough hours in the day for me to keep up with the pace of some of our patrons. They make time in their schedule. I scramble for it. The one film that I have had the chance to see was not one at the top of my list but it intrigued me enough, and the timing worked out. The “Python Hunt” is not for the faint of heart visually, but the people that find themselves out on the hunt are such intriguing characters that it’s hard to not fall in love with them, Toby, specifically. He’s got such a kind soul and he writes beautifully. Do check it out.

“Forgotten Island” is still here for the kiddos and “Resident Evil” is with us for another week so do check them out if you get the chance. “Resident Evil” is loads of fun and I’m going to try and see “Forgotten Island” this week because it looks visually arresting and a delight.

Finally, our Film Favorite Series returns for one more go around this year before we bring you Spooky Fest and the 12 Movies of Christmas. We will be showing the ultimate big screen classic “Gone with the Wind” for two extra special showtimes at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11, and 7 p.m on Oct. 14. My mom introduced me to the world of “Gone with the Wind” when I was very young, and it is very much a comfort watch for me. I have to remember what time period it was made in, and keep that in mind when it comes to sensitivities, but it is a rich, lush story about power, family, war and love. If you have never seen it on the big screen, now is your chance.

Now Mary, I know you have your feelings about Colleen Hoover. Could you recommend something similar for our readers? You are quite the voracious reader yourself, and then don’t forget to give us all the details about what is coming up on the cultural side of things. I’ll put down my book and listen. I promise.

— Ronnie Harvey

Live at the Dietrich

Ronnie, I do love a good book! I recently read “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (same author as “The Housemaid”) and I can’t recommend it enough. And if you’re more into romcoms with a smart, capable woman at the center, anything by Ali Hazelwood is a must. I can’t put her books down.

As for cultural happenings, our makeup River Day is coming up, but this time we’re bringing the whole celebration indoors at the Dietrich so we don’t have to worry about the weather. Mark your calendars for 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 for River Day: Take Two! We’ll be welcoming a variety of environmental organizations, along with a full lineup of presentations and music throughout the afternoon.

We’ll kick things off with Bret Alexander of Badlees fame, who will be rocking the stage from 1 to 2 p.m. with his signature blend of rock, folk, and acoustic original music. After Bret, we’ll roll right into three wonderful presentations you won’t want to miss. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., Cain Chamberlin of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) will present on upcoming events for the North Branch Water Trail and the pursuit of a National Heritage Region designation. Following Cain, from 2:30 to 3 p.m., Naturalist Rebecca Lesko will guide us through the flora and fauna that depend on the Susquehanna River, a look at the ever‑changing riparian zone and the plants and animals that call it home. After Rebecca, from 3 to 3:30 p.m., Melissa Wright from the Penn State Master Gardeners will present on the spotted lanternfly.

To round out the day, David Cavage and Josh Sudigala, the guitar/banjo bluegrass duo will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. and carry us straight through to 5 p.m. Their music blends traditional bluegrass with touches of jazz, swing, and new grass. After years performing together in the acclaimed band Hickory Project, they branched out to create a duo project filled with classic tunes, original pieces, and blazing instrumentals.

And if you need a sweet treat or a little caffeine to keep you going, be sure to stop across the street at Sweets on Six. Also open and ready to serve you on Sunday are Samario’s Pizza, Pesos, and El Mercadito, perfect if you find yourself getting hungry between presentations.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed my little corner of the column, and I hope to see you at the Dietrich.

— Mary Turner