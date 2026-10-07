Dalton Community Library (DCL) participated in the Dalton Farm to Family Festival last month. It was a great success, with a large turnout.

On Sept. 21, the 2026 Young Adult Mini Masterpiece reception was held at Everhart Museum. This event recognized young teens and their artistic gifts.

DCL kicked off six weeks of Fall Kids’ Time and Young Adult programming at the end of September. Events will be held every Thursday in October beginning at 4 p.m. Sign language and Chinese activities will be offered throughout the month.

The Lakawanna County Library System (LCLS) will host a teen art program on Oct. 22 called Noodles and Doodles, and The Countryside Nature Conservancy will give a talk during the month about their environmental work.

Call the library at 570-563-2014 for exact dates and times during the month for these activities.

The Fall Book and Bake Sale will be held on Oct. 17 in the library’s basement from noon to 2 p.m. People are welcome to stop by and browse books for sale or treat themselves to a baked item.

No donations will be accepted during the month of October. Beginning Nov. 1, DCL will begin accepting donations for the book sale in April 2027.

LCLS libraries are participating in a coat drive in conjunction with UNICO Scranton Chapter and Friends of the Poor. Those looking to donate gently used coats for all ages can drop them off at DCL this fall.

Saturday Spotlight will meet on Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This month we will shine our light on “Isola” by Allegra Goodman. People looking to join the group discussion are welcome.

A bridge group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. New members are encouraged to join, whether you are an experienced player or new to the game.

Dalton Community Library’s weekly operating schedule is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. DCL is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“October is crisp days and cool nights, a time to curl up around dancing flames and sink into a good book.” — John Sinor