Area educators held a press conference on Oct. 5 to draw public attention to potential federal funding cuts that would affect local schools. Members of the Abington Heights education community, along with Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) Vice President Jeff Ney and PSEA Northeast Region Vice President Mike Soskil, participated in the forum.

Monday afternoon’s briefing was the latest in a series of news conferences throughout Northeast Pa. that the PSEA called to discuss Project 2025, an initiative launched in 2023 by The Heritage Foundation. Project 2025 is responsible for the publication “Mandate for Leadership”, a more-than-900-page conservative “blueprint” that provides guidance for presidential control over independent federal agencies.

Public educators said they are particularly concerned about the document’s recommendations to slash federal funding over a 10-year period until funding is totally eliminated. Project 2025’s section regarding the Department of Education states that “federal education policy should be limited and, ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated.” This policy includes distributing IDEA funding to local education agencies via a block grant that gives those agencies near-total discretion over how the grants are spent, thus bypassing state education agencies like PSEA.

Project 2025 also calls for the elimination of the Community Eligibility Provision for free and reduced school lunch programs, which permits schools with high poverty rates to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students in that school regardless of household income, as well as phasing out federal Title I revenue responsibility entirely by shifting that responsibility to individual states.

Ney directed his message at Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-8, whose congressional district includes Abington Heights School District.

“We are here today to hold Rob Bresnahan and other supporters of Project 2025 accountable for their actions,” he said. “We need you, Congressman, and every elected official to support Pennsylvania students, not Project 2025.”

Soskil, who also serves as president of Wallenpaupack School District’s Education Association, recalled the impact on state education budgets caused by cuts in 2011 during the Corbett Administration, which reduced public school funding by $1 billion overall.

“The cuts proposed in Project 2025 are more than three times worse,” Soskil said. “We can’t do the job without the necessary resources.”

“Rob Bresnahan needs to know that Project 2025 is a no-go,” Abington Heights Education Association President Jason Burke said during his remarks. “I’m here to stand up for public education and to support my kids.”

All told, schools that fall in Pa. Congressional District 8, which comprises 40 districts, intermediate units and career technology centers in Northeast Pa., could lose $197 million in federal funding annually. Abington Heights School Board member Emily Karam said that amount includes a loss of $570,000 for IDEA programs in her district alone.

“Eliminating federal involvement in education funding sets us even further back,” Karam said. “What we need is for our government representatives to provide the necessary resources promised to everyday Americans and help propel us forward.”

An email to Bresnahan’s office went unanswered as of press time, but he has stated on record in the past that he does not endorse Project 2025.

Nye said, however, that Bresnahan’s record shows otherwise, particularly with his vote in favor of President Donald Trump’s first reconciliation bill, dubbed by Trump as the One Big Beautiful Act. “He is showing by his actions that he is in support of policies that are right there inside Project 2025.”

In recent months, PSEA has also held news conferences in York and Monroe counties, as well as the Lehigh and Cumberland Valley regions, to speak out against Project 2025.

Bresnahan is currently running for re-election against Democratic candidate and current Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.