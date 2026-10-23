Ever try to fix something on your own, thinking it would be easy? Then you found out it wasn’t, you made it worse, and ultimately had to call the repair guy?

Well, help is on the way.

Lackawanna County’s Office of Environmental Sustainability is teaming-up with Johnson College to offer a free, community Fix-It Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on the campus of Johnson College, 3427 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

The event, which coincides with America Recycles Day slated for Nov. 15, is open to all Lackawanna County residents and the surrounding communities to help repair broken or damaged household items.

Ever mindful of the environment, the Environmental Sustainability Department wants to reinforce the idea that fixing and reusing items is: safeguarding the environment by reducing waste; saving people money; helping others to sharpen their skills; sharing knowledge; and creating opportunities to learn new techniques.

There will be opportunities to “fix” small appliances, electronics, books, and bicycles; tailoring; and blade sharpening.

The fair will feature a variety of workshops on pet care, basic first aid, computers, electronics, soldering, and general repair work. Various information tables will offer advice and resource materials on numerous home-related elements.

Interested individuals must pre-register the item(s) they want to have repaired. People will receive a confirmation time and other information about the item(s) to be fixed.

It is important to note that the “fixers” will do their best to repair the items, but not every repair can be guaranteed. Some repairs may require specialized tools, equipment, or materials that aren’t available at the event. If an item cannot be repaired, the fixers may be able to diagnose the problem and explain how the person can fix it or recommend a local business that can do the job.

Along with the repairs, there will be free family activities such as puppet shows, face painting, and more.

For information, contact Markieann Muncie at 570-963-2017, ext. 12002, or munciem@lackawannacounty.org.