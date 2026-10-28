The Wright Center for Community Health opened a new primary care clinic inside Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital at the Luger Scranton Rehab Center on Friday, Oct. 16, expanding access to affordable, high-quality, whole-person primary and preventive health services for adults in the region.

The full-service primary care office at 475 Morgan Highway provides a range of services, including checkups, physicals, screenings, and treatment of common illnesses and injuries. Patients do not need to be Allied Services patients to receive care at the new clinic.

The Wright Center’s 16th location, including the mobile medical and dental unit, Driving Better Health, reinforces its commitment to making care accessible and convenient to all individuals and families throughout the region.

“Everyone deserves convenient access to high-quality primary care,” said Dr. Erin McFadden, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The Wright Center for Community Health. “Our partnership with Allied Services allows us to meet people where they are and connect more individuals and families with the comprehensive care they need to live healthier lives.”

The new clinic builds on the ongoing partnership between The Wright Center and Allied Services, two organizations committed to strengthening access to comprehensive care and support services throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with The Wright Center,” said Robert Cole, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief analytics officer at Allied Services. “Our two organizations share the same values and commitment to our community, and The Wright Center bringing primary care services to our campus will be a tremendous benefit to the patients and families that we collectively serve.”

Allied Services provides comprehensive rehabilitation and support services to more than 1,200 children and thousands of adults through outpatient clinics, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term care centers, residential services, vocational programs, and hospice and palliative care across Northeast Pennsylvania.

The Wright Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Founded in 1976, The Wright Centers for Community Health, Graduate Medical Education, and Patient & Community Engagement are a physician-led, community-owned nonprofit and a cornerstone of healthcare in the region.

The enterprise employs nearly 680 professionals — including nearly 200 resident and fellow physicians – and trains more than 200 interprofessional healthcare learners each year.