Leadership Lackawanna, a division of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, announced the students selected for its Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Class of 2026–27.

Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, commonly known as TLT, is a seven-month leadership development program for high school juniors. Through interactive sessions and real-world experiences, participants strengthen their leadership, interpersonal, and managerial skills while learning more about the organizations, institutions and issues shaping Northeast Pennsylvania.

The program began in October and concludes with a graduation ceremony in May.

Participants attend one full-day session each month, exploring topics such as health care, STEAM, history and heritage, crime and corrections, financial literacy, philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and community service.

The program encourages participants to become informed, concerned, and committed citizens who actively invest in their communities.

By connecting aspiring young leaders with professionals, organizations, and hands-on learning opportunities, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today helps prepare today’s teens to become tomorrow’s community and workplace leaders.

TOMORROW’S LEADERS TODAY CLASS OF 2026–27

Abington Heights High School

• Molly Keeler

• Saloni Kishore

• Chase Roberts

• Deacon Jones

• Sawyer Wilson

• Emma Griffin

• Brenda Allison

• Sadie Robson

• Leen Abughnia

• Emily Kuhle

• Julia Avvisato

• Sebastian Meyer

• Rushda Fatima Rashid

• Aubrey Tesluk

• Emily Kuhle

• Addison Osterhout

• Margot Grad

• Thomas Reese

• Abigail Theony

Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High school

• Sean Surace

• Harang Granville

Commonwealth Charter Academy

• Alainah Czyzyk

Dallas High School

• Layla Gover

Dunmore Jr./Sr. High School

• Khusi Biswa

• Egen Haikes

• Aaron Mecca

• Saran Joiya

• Daphne Noble

Forest City Regional

• Samantha DeGroat

Holy Cross High School

• Madyson Mace

• William Muir

• Keira Bauman

• Mollie Urban

• Lily Turnbull

Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School

• Madalyn Woodward

• Maribella Rakauskas

Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School

• Bria Hill

• Dominick Brunori

• Rileigh Johnson

Mid Valley Secondary Center

• Emma Merrifield

North Pocono High School

• Ariella Bell

• Amato Lynn

• Adysen Iyoob

• Riley Grambo

• Avarie Roscioli

• Anna Clementoni

• Cameron Forgione

Old Forge Jr./Sr. High School

• Addison Rafalko

• Kamryn Notari

• Kaitlyn Nee

Riverside Jr./Sr. High School

• Jack Davies

• Paul Brennan

• Cassandra Insalaca

• Quinn Coyle

Scranton High School

• Anna Hill

• Yashairaly Lugo

• Genevieve Cobley

• Adeline O’Brien

• Arianne Rodriguez

• Madeline Slocum

• Tyana Smith

• Hunter Wahlers

• Gabrielle Wotulo

• Kimberly Guimaraes

Scranton Preparatory School

• Anna McIntyre

• Isabella Stefanelli

• Rebecca Yeager

• Maggie Clark

• Smera Shrestha

Tunkhannock Area High School

• Patrick Kilker

Valley View High School

• Maddox Carey

• Chloe Krzak

• Ashlan Palickar

• Olivia DeAngelis

• Joey Lee

• Liesel Krugh

• Cora Gallagher

• Madison Minelli

• Alana Pfeiffer

Western Wayne High School

• Abigail Washine

• Maha Tanveer