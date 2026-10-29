The 2026-27 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will continue with a Psalm Festival featuring the church’s resident choirs and musicians at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Adult Choir, under the direction of Frank Jones, will perform a number of selections including an arrangement of “I Lift Up Mine Eyes” by Allen Pote, with Catherine Huhn on flute and Connie Weiss on oboe and a musical arrangement of Psalm 23 by Paul Basler. The Bell Choir will offer “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past” (Psalm 90) with flute accompaniment and “Variations on the Doxology” (Psalm 100) arranged by Tucker. Ms. Huhn will also perform duets with John Weiss on cello and our organist Kay Ten Eyck.

The community is invited to come celebrate the Psalms of Israel with an ecumenical afternoon of soul-stirring music for people of all faiths. Admission is free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost of the event. Meet the artists at a reception held following the concert.

The church is located at 300 School St., Clarks Summit.