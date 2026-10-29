Juniata team wins Happy Valley Invitational for 2nd consecutive year

HUNTINGDON — For the second consecutive year, Juniata College Mock Trial took first place at the Happy Valley Invitational, hosted by Penn State University this past weekend .

Maddie Herold of South Abington Township received an Outstanding Witness Award.

Zachary Riggall of Taylor earned two Outstanding Attorney Awards, one for his performance on the plaintiff side and one for the defense.

Juniata finished first among 30 teams, followed by Boston College in second place, Georgetown University in third, Cornell University in fourth, and Penn State in fifth.

“It is significant to win this Tournament two years in a row,” noted Attorney David Andrews, coach of the Mock Trial Legal Eagles. “This Tournament is considered one of the most competitive of the Fall Invitational Season. We played four excellent teams on our way to the Championship in Georgetown, Fordham, Case Western, and Stevenson.”