The Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department has released the criteria for its annual Community Project Grants and Non-Profit Operational Grants.

Individuals, nonprofits, and municipalities may apply for a Community Project Grant up to $3,000 for a project that enhances the cultural life of the county.

The Non-Profit & Municipal Operational Grants are only for operational funding. New applicants for this category can apply for a grant up to $5,000. Returning applicants to this category must follow the guidelines listed in the application.

Anyone who is seeking funding for a permanent public art project, such as a sculpture or mural, must contact the Arts & Culture Department directly to discuss the matter.

If a respective organization already receives funding from a County Non-Profit & Municipal Operational Grant, it must apply through that category.

The deadline for submission is Thursday, Dec. 31. Award recipients will be announced in March 2027.

For information on this program, contact the Arts and Culture Department, at 570-963-6590, Ext. 3176, or email arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org.