The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Jeremy Komasz, inside left, Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent, with a proclamation recognizing the museum’s 40th anniversary in Scranton. The Steamtown collection, amassed by rail enthusiast the late F. Nelson Blount moved to downtown Scranton in 1984 into the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western rail yard. From left: Commissioner Bill Gaughan, Komasz, Commissioner Chris Chermak, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, and State Representative Kyle Donahue. Submitted Photo

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Jeremy Komasz, inside left, Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent, with a proclamation recognizing the museum’s 40th anniversary in Scranton. The Steamtown collection, amassed by rail enthusiast the late F. Nelson Blount moved to downtown Scranton in 1984 into the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western rail yard. From left: Commissioner Bill Gaughan, Komasz, Commissioner Chris Chermak, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, and State Representative Kyle Donahue.

Submitted Photo

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Jeremy Komasz, inside left, Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent, with a proclamation recognizing the museum’s 40th anniversary in Scranton. The Steamtown collection, amassed by rail enthusiast the late F. Nelson Blount moved to downtown Scranton in 1984 into the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western rail yard. From left: Commissioner Bill Gaughan, Komasz, Commissioner Chris Chermak, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, and State Representative Kyle Donahue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR