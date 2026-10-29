The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Jeremy Komasz, inside left, Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent, with a proclamation recognizing the museum’s 40th anniversary in Scranton. The Steamtown collection, amassed by rail enthusiast the late F. Nelson Blount moved to downtown Scranton in 1984 into the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western rail yard. From left: Commissioner Bill Gaughan, Komasz, Commissioner Chris Chermak, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, and State Representative Kyle Donahue.