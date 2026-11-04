The Waverly Community House will again host its annual Artisans’ Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22.

WAVERLY TWP. — Since 1984, the Artisans’ Marketplace has been a holiday tradition for the Waverly Community House. What began as a juried event in the building’s main floor auditorium has grown into a weekend that the community looks forward to each year.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Entry is $5 and all ages are welcome, with children 12 and under admitted for free.

This year’s event will be the biggest ever, featuring more than 40 juried artisans, including food and beverage vendors, and a luncheon catered by Bailey’s Cafe.

Christine Sheehan, programs and events coordinator for Waverly’s community gathering space that has been affectionately known for generations as The Comm, said that every nook in the building will be used.

“Every day, we get 5 to 10 messages from people wanting to be involved,” Sheehan said. “We’ve been booked since July.”

She added that they try to get as many vendors as they can, while following specific criteria. Vendors must be true artisans. In other words, everything must be created with the artisan’s own hands. Applicants also go through a juried selection process to ensure that the event has a good balance of artisans displaying their works.

This year’s marketplace will feature vendors offering everything from handmade knitted or crocheted goods, such as 9th House Knits and Rustic Shamrock Designs, to wooden items from vendors like Windy Hill Woodturning and Jeff Jordan Wood Working, to unique handmade jewelry from vendors such as Bohemian Cat Designs and Laurabee Studios, to small-batch farm-made products offered by vendors like Maple Hill Farm & Apiaries’ honey and hive products and North Harford Maple’s maple syrup. Holiday-themed items will also be offered by vendors such as Designs by DMR, MAD Designs & Craftworks, That Country Touch and Sew Happy, with Roger’s Nursery offering live wreaths for sale.

“We have all different kinds of art,” Sheehan said about the artisans who will display at the marketplace. “We have wearables and textiles, we have items for the home, for the bath, glass items, ceramics, that sort of thing. We’ll also have vendors who do wreaths and kissing balls and holiday decor items.”

For the first time this year, The Comm will also utilize its outdoor spaces, with vendors displaying in between each wing.

One new vendor this year is SA Coffee, which will offer freshly brewed coffees. Bailey’s and Constantino’s Catering will also offer hot beverages with hot chocolate and warm cider available, giving shoppers of all ages the chance to enjoy cozy beverages while they browse. Other beverage vendors include Sango Kuro LLC, which offers one-of-a-kind Junmai Ginjo sake created through a blend of traditional Japanese fermenting and American pub brewing techniques, and SIlverback Distillery, a mother-daughter distillery that creates spirits like vodka, whiskey and gin.

“There really is a unique array of something for everyone,” Sheehan said.

Those in attendance can truly spend their whole day at the marketplace, said Sheehan. Every room, including The Comm’s library and the Waverly Welcome Center, will feature artisans. In addition to the luncheon provided by Bailey’s Cafe, cakes, pies, pastries and more will be for sale in The Comm’s canteen area, all baked by volunteers specifically for the Artisans’ Marketplace weekend.

Each artisan has donated a basket to be raffled off. Those baskets will be at the entrance of The Comm, offering shoppers not only the opportunity to enter the raffles as soon as they come into the building, but also see what vendors will be on display.

“It allows them to get a quick view of what we have to offer,” Sheehan said. “Then they can take the map and find the vendor, and go to their table.”

“It gives everyone a chance to see the products before they get started,” she added.

Raffle tickets are $5 and help support The Comm’s programming and building upkeep, including a current project upgrading the building’s HVAC system.

The Comm’s Small Works Gallery will also feature the Holiday Invitational, a display of about six different fine artists curated by William Chickillo, local plein-air landscape artist and owner of Skylake Gallery in Fleetville.

For those looking to expand on their experience with some history, the Destination Freedom Gallery will also be open during the Artisans’ Marketplace.

For information and to purchase advance tickets, visit the Artisans’ Marketplace section of the Annual Events page at waverlycomm.org.