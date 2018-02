The Abington Heights Middle School Students of the Month for January are, from left, first row, Maura Pivirotto, Jason Malek, Gavin Padula. Second row, Tamir Jafar, Nandi Boini, Geoff Brock and Luke Sirianni. Absent at the time of photo was Claire Evans.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-AHMS-SOM.jpg Submitted photo