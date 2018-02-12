Clarks Summit’s Patrick Gilhooley part of undergraduate history conference

WILKES-BARRE — Patrick Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit, is one of six Wilkes University students participating in the second annual Wyoming Valley Undergraduate History Conference from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21. in the Cohen Science Center, 140 S. River St. Gilhooley’s research is entitled, “Poland: How Religious and Cultural Toleration Shaped a Thriving Nation.” Eleven students in are participating from Wilkes University, King’s College, Marywood University and The University of Scranton. The conference is free and open to the public.

