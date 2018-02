PHILADELPHIA — Lauren Fick, of Clarks Summit, Sarah Jonsson of South Abington Township, and Michael Noto, of Waverly, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2017 semester at Saint Joseph’s University. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above, a B or greater in all their classes, and complete at least 15 credits to earn Dean’s List status for a semester.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_books-441866_960_720-1.jpg