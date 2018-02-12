Abington Heights Interact Club receives Rotary charter

The Abington Heights Interact Club received its charter from Vice President Ryan Campbell during a weekly meeting of The Rotary Club of the Abingtons. Interact is the high school arm of Rotary. Their 76 members plan and participate in a variety of events, one of which is the annual parfait day in March where they serve free yogurt parfaits at Abington Heights High School. In addition, the members perform random acts of kindness presentations at the elementary schools in the district. Over the holidays and during Halloween, they helped Steamtown National Historic Site with its “Santa Train” and “Spooky Spectacular.” From left, are Campbell, Maddie Sykes Interact vice president; Isabel MacGregor, Interact secretary; and Emma Marion, Interact president.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Interact.jpg Submitted photo