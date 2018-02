Hashtag your photos from the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice for a chance to win the entire Harry Potter movie series on DVD, courtesy of Crossroads Church. Simply take a photo at any Festival of Ice location in your best wizard wear and upload it to social media with the hashtag #csfestivalofice for a chance to win. All pages must be public in order for your photos to be seen. Shown here in their best wizard wear are, from left, James Cianci, Ava Barron and Tiffany Cianci.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Parade.jpg