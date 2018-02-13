Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Golden Snitch Scavenger Hunt

Attention seekers: In honor of our wizarding weekend, the Abington Business and Professional Association has created a scavenger hunt, complete with hidden golden snitches.

Pick up a scavenger hunt entry form at any location with an ice sculpture, then visit all nine festival zones to find the one golden snitch hidden in a sculpture in each zone.

You must list each location in which you find a golden snitch in each zone to be entered in the drawing for a prize.

Completed entries must be dropped off before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 at any participating location.

A random drawing from all correct, completed entries will be conducted after the event.

Prizes include:

• $50 gift card, courtesy of The Nyx

• Five movie prize packs, each containing two movie passes, candy and popcorn, courtesy of the Dietrich Theatre in Tunkhannock

• $50 gift card, courtesy of Glow Anti-Aging and Cosmetic Laser Center

• $50 candy stacker, courtesy of Jon Stopay Candies

• Make your own fragrance voucher ($50 value), courtesy of NOTE Fragrances

• Fleece blanket, courtesy of People’s Security Bank and Trust

• Three book gift basket bundles, courtesy of Abington Community Library

• $50 gift card, courtesy of Lady Jane Boutique

• Alex and Ani Harry Potter themed bracelet, courtesy of Everything Natural

• Four cake vouchers, courtesy of Manning’s Farm Dairy

• Voucher for a complimentary cut and color, courtesy of Clel’s Place

• $50 gift card for State Street Grill, courtesy of Crossroads Church

• Gift basket, courtesy of Sutton Family Skincare

• $25 Visa gift card, courtesy of Honesdale National Bank

• KOOZIE Tailgate rolling cooler, courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank

• Free car detail certificate, courtesy of Ken Pollock Mitsubishi