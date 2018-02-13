Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Golden Snitch Scavenger Hunt

Attention seekers: In honor of our wizarding weekend, the Abington Business and Professional Association has created a scavenger hunt, complete with hidden golden snitches.
Pick up a scavenger hunt entry form at any location with an ice sculpture, then visit all nine festival zones to find the one golden snitch hidden in a sculpture in each zone.
You must list each location in which you find a golden snitch in each zone to be entered in the drawing for a prize.
Completed entries must be dropped off before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 at any participating location.
A random drawing from all correct, completed entries will be conducted after the event.
Prizes include:
• $50 gift card, courtesy of The Nyx
• Five movie prize packs, each containing two movie passes, candy and popcorn, courtesy of the Dietrich Theatre in Tunkhannock
• $50 gift card, courtesy of Glow Anti-Aging and Cosmetic Laser Center
• $50 candy stacker, courtesy of Jon Stopay Candies
• Make your own fragrance voucher ($50 value), courtesy of NOTE Fragrances
• Fleece blanket, courtesy of People’s Security Bank and Trust
• Three book gift basket bundles, courtesy of Abington Community Library
• $50 gift card, courtesy of Lady Jane Boutique
• Alex and Ani Harry Potter themed bracelet, courtesy of Everything Natural
• Four cake vouchers, courtesy of Manning’s Farm Dairy
• Voucher for a complimentary cut and color, courtesy of Clel’s Place
• $50 gift card for State Street Grill, courtesy of Crossroads Church
• Gift basket, courtesy of Sutton Family Skincare
• $25 Visa gift card, courtesy of Honesdale National Bank
• KOOZIE Tailgate rolling cooler, courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank
• Free car detail certificate, courtesy of Ken Pollock Mitsubishi