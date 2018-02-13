Jobs

14th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice specials and giveaways

February 13th, 2018 11:16 am

Among this year’s specials and giveaways is this wizard/witch necklace at Jewelry Room. To enter, stop in the store during the festival.
Among this year’s specials and giveaways is this wizard/witch necklace at Jewelry Room. To enter, stop in the store during the festival.

ALL WEEKEND, FEB. 16-19

Colarusso’s Cafe: Ice Festival Buffet, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – $10.95 for adults and $6.95 for kids.

Jon Stopay Candies: Extra 9 3/4% off weekend discount and Harry Potter themed candy available.

Ken Pollock Mitsubishi: Enter to win gift certificates to your favorite Clarks Summit businesses – ballot box located in The Gathering Place.

NOTE Fragrances: Complimentary “Polyjuice Potion” and “Levitating Lemon Drops” for children while supplies last.

Smith Insurance Group: Complimentary takeaways and giveaway – enter to win either a Samsung Galaxy Tab E, $50 gift certificate to Fiorillo’s Pizza or a $50 gift certificate to the Glenburn Grill. To enter, stop in the office at 700 N. State St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday or between 10 and 4 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FNCB: Complimentary refreshments.

Jewelry Room: Wizard/Witch Necklace and Snowflake Earring Giveaway – must enter in the store; stop in for details.

La Tonalteca: Buy two house margaritas and receive a complimentary cheese dip or stuffed jalapeños.

People’s Security Bank and Trust (Glenburn location): Complimentary refreshments, gift basket raffle and giveaways.

RMS-Residential Mortgage Service: Complimentary cookies and donuts.

Sanderson State Street Salon: Free hair care product samples and complimentary coffee and cookies.

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways from 9 a.m. to noon.

Clel’s Place: Complimentary hot chocolate, temporary “Harry” hair tattoos, temporary hair color of your Hogwarts house and other magical “wizarding” items available.

Everything Natural: Complimentary tea, hot chocolate and cookies.

Jewelry Room: Wizard/Witch Necklace & Snowflake Earring Giveaway - must enter in the store; stop in for details

La Tonalteca: Buy two house margaritas and receive a complimentary cheese dip or stuffed jalapeños.

NOTE Fragrances: Live chocolate dipping and sampling with Nibbles and Bits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Taste the Makers - Complimentary raw honey, fruit tea honey and caramel honey sampling with Newkirk Honey and complimentary mustard sampling with Kiki’s Flustered Mustards from 1 to 3 p.m.

People’s Security Bank and Trust (Glenburn location): Complimentary refreshments, gift basket raffle and giveaways.

People’s Security Bank and Trust (Northern Blvd. location): Complimentary refreshments and gift basket raffle.

Sanderson State Street Salon: Free hair care product samples and complimentary coffee and cookies.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

Clel’s Place: Complimentary hot chocolate, temporary “Harry” hair tattoos, temporary hair color of your Hogwarts house and other magical “wizarding” items available.

Jewelry Room: Wizard/Witch Necklace and Snowflake Earring Giveaway – must enter in the store; stop in for details.

La Tonalteca: Buy two house margaritas and receive a complimentary cheese dip or stuffed jalapeños.

NOTE Fragrances: Live chocolate dipping and sampling with Nibbles and Bits from 1 to 3 p.m.

