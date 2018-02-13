Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Places to Eat 2018

Jobs

February 13th, 2018 11:16 am

Elizabeth Baumeister file photo | Abington Journal
Whether wizard, muggle or magical creature, everyone’s got to eat. The Abington Business and Professional Association invites festival-goers to stop in at the following locations, for specials and other promotions during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Feb. 16-19.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast

Clarks Summit Fire Company, 321 Bedford St.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday

City Market

200 N. State St.

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Colarusso’s Cafe

100 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Chilli Cafe

In the Fellowship Hall inside the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Duffy’s Coffee Company

306 S. State St., Clarks Summit

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

“The Three Broomsticks” at The Gathering Place

304 S. State St., Clarks Summit

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

831 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

La Tonalteca

821 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

McDonald’s

1127 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.

Open 24 hours

Rosario’s Pizzeria and Ristorante

100 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday

State Street Grill

114 S. State St.

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, with Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

