Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Places to Eat 2018

Whether wizard, muggle or magical creature, everyone’s got to eat. The Abington Business and Professional Association invites festival-goers to stop in at the following locations, for specials and other promotions during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Feb. 16-19.
All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast
Clarks Summit Fire Company, 321 Bedford St.
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday
City Market
200 N. State St.
6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Colarusso’s Cafe
100 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday
Chilli Cafe
In the Fellowship Hall inside the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Duffy’s Coffee Company
306 S. State St., Clarks Summit
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
“The Three Broomsticks” at The Gathering Place
304 S. State St., Clarks Summit
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
831 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.
6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
La Tonalteca
821 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
McDonald’s
1127 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.
Open 24 hours
Rosario’s Pizzeria and Ristorante
100 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday
State Street Grill
114 S. State St.
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, with Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.