The 14th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice schedule of events

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

10 to 6 p.m.: Enter Gringott’s Bank Vault 713 for a piece of treasure, if you dare, in Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (#15 on map)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Try your hand at winning the Triwizard Cup by competing in a mini Triwizard Tournament at PS Bank (#49 on map)

11 a.m. to noon: Live carving demonstration - MetLIfe (#13 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harry Potter Selfie Station at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Children’s “Amortentia Potion Station,” an interactive potion station, at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Outdoor Wizard Chess at State Street Grill (#46 on map)

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Live carving demonstration - Weis Market (#4 on map)

1 to 3 p.m.: Live music with Jacob Cole and Mark Woodyatt at Citizens Savings Bank (#19 on map)

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - MetLife (#42 on map)

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - Ken Pollock Mitsubishi (#20 on map)

3 to 7 p.m.: “Half-Blood Prince Blood Drive” in the Abington Community Library parking lot (#14 on map)

5 to 6 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - Crystal Cabin Fever (#18 on map)

5 to 7 p.m.: Live music with Revolution Trio at La Tonalteca (#1 on map)

5 to 7 p.m.: Live music with Brenda Fernandes at Golden Coast (#17 on map)

5 to 7 p.m.: Trunk Show with Lisi Lerch at Golden Coast (#17 on map)

5 to 7 p.m.: Complimentary trolley tour of the festival, with on and off stops along the way at Everything Natural, Abington Community Library, Depot Street and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit

5 to 7:30 p.m.: “Care of Magical Creatures” - try out Newt Scamander’s job and learn about fantastic beasts and enjoy magical treats, activities and crafts at the Abington Community Library (#14 on map). To register, stop by the library or call 570-587-3440.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: “Hogwarts 101” - students in fifth through eighth grade can create their own wands and potions at the Abington Community Library (#14 on map). To register, stop by the library or call 570-587-3440.

6 to 7:30 p.m.: Art show featuring the work of local artists and a juried photography exhibit, “I Got The Shot Photography,” at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#29 on map)

6 to 8:30 p.m.: Family Fun Faire, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., featuring DJ Jack Martin from 6 to 8:30 p.m., storytelling with Chris Archangelo at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., children’s complimentary face painting by Happy Faces from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and a post parade juggling performance by Rob Smith from approximately 8 to 8:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m: Festival of Ice Parade, along South State Street in downtown Clarks Summit

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harry Potter movie screenings, local fan art, magical puzzles and take-home crafts for kids at the Abington Community Library (#14 on map)

10 a.m. to noon: Live music with Wayne Smith at People’s Security Bank and Trust (#6 on map)

10 a.m. to noon: Try your hand at winning the Triwizard Cup by competing in a mini Triwizard Tournament at PS Bank (#49 on map)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Enter Gringott’s Bank Vault 713 for a piece of treasure, if you dare, in Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (#15 on map)

11 a.m. to noon: Live ice carving demonstration - People’s Security Bank and Trust (#6 on map)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Live music with Mike Waskovich and Steve Kurilla at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Potions Class at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m: and 3 to 5 p.m.: Sorting Hat - Get sorted and find your Hogwart’s house at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists, and the Northeast Photography Club’s juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#29 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Diagon Alley” - shop and visit some of your favorite Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley shops - located on the second Floor of The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harry Potter Selfie Station at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11 a.m. 5 p.m.: Children’s “Amortentia Potion Station,” an interactive potion station, at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11a.m. t0 5 p.m.: Defense Against the Dark Arts Crafts at The Gathering Place (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dementor Selfie Station at The Gathering Place (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Outdoor Wizard Chess at State Street Grill (#46 on map)

Noon to 1 p.m.: Live carving demonstration at Ken Pollock Mitsubishi (#39 on map)

Noon to 5 p.m.: Horse and carriage rides (12-15 person carriage) outside The Gathering Place (#38 on map); tickets are $3 per person and are available at the ABPA booth inside The Gathering Place.

12 to 6 p.m: Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at the wine tent (#57 on map)

1 to 3 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - Everything Natural (#22 on map)

1 to 3 p.m.: Live music with Bill Carter and Presby-Bop at Everything Natural (#22 on map)

1 to 2 p.m.: and 3 to 4 p.m. Silk Scarves Divination at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

2 p.m.: Performance by Damian the Magician at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

2 to 3 p.m.: Magic show with Eddy Ray in Barry’s Art Room at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#29 on map)

2 to 4 p.m.: Live music with Mike Waskovich at Clel’s Place (#21 on map)

2 to 4 p.m.: Live music with Lights Out at Weis Market (#4 on map)

3 to 5 p.m.: Live music with Tom Rogo at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration at City Market (#55 on map)

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - Gerrity’s Supermarket (#50 on map)

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration - State Street Grill (#46 on map)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

9 a.m. to noon: Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists, and the Northeast Photography Club’s juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#29 on the map)

11 to noon: Live music with Brass Reflections at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to noon: Bird Education Station at “Eeylops Owl Emporium” in Diagon Alley, located on the second floor of The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Sorting Hat - get sorted and find your Hogwart’s house at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Diagon Alley” - shop and visit some of your favorite Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley shops - located on the second floor of The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harry Potter Trivia at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Magical Science Demonstrations - off and on throughout the day at The Gathering Place (#38 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harry Potter Selfie Station at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Children’s “Amortentia Potion Station,” an interactive potion station, at NOTE Fragrances (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Defense Against the Dark Arts Crafts at The Gathering Place (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dementor Selfie Station at The Gathering Place (#33 on map)

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Outdoor Wizard Chess at State Street Grill (#46 on map)

12 to 5 p.m.: Horse and carriage rides (12-15 person carriage) outside The Gathering Place (#38 on map); tickets are $3 per person and are available at the ABPA booth inside The Gathering Place.

12 to 5 p.m.: Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at the wine tent (#57 on map)

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Raptors Rule: Live Birds of Prey Show at The Gathering Place(#38 on map)

1 to 3 p.m.: Live music with the Dixieland Allstars at Gerrity’s Market (#50 on map)

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Live music with Joe Cole and Ken McGraw at Abington Community Library (#14 on map)