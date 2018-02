The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will serve as the welcome center for the 14th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Twins Bryan and Jeffrey Barlow, Appalachia Service Project volunteers from Clarks Green United Methodist Church, held the doors open and welcomed festival-goers to The Gathering Place during last year’s event.

