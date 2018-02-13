Abington Community Library hosts The Half Blood Prince Blood Drive

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) invites the community to help save lives during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice at The Half Blood Prince Blood Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 Grove St.

The blood drive will be conducted by LifeSource. To make an appointment, call 570-587-3440 or visit lifesourcepa.org.

People as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Because each blood donation can be divided into three parts, up to three lives can be saved with each donation.