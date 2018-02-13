Navigating the Wizarding World of Ice

“I SOLEMNLY SWEAR THAT I AM UP TO NO GOOD.”

1 Professor Lupin - La Tonalteca, 821 Northern Blvd.

2 Professor Moody - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 831 Northern Blvd.

3 Professor Snape - Hampton Inn, 890 Northern Blvd.

4 Mirror of Erised - Weis Market, 1020 Northern Blvd.

5 Ginny Weasley - Penn East Federal Credit Union, 1070 Northern Blvd.

6 Dragon - Peoples Security Bank and Trust, 1100 Northern Blvd.

7 Fred and George Weasley - McDonald’s, 1127 Northern Blvd.

8 Flying Car - Kost Tire, 925 S. State St.

9 Ron Weasley - Caravia Fresh Foods, 1151 Northern Blvd.

10 The Burrow - Colarusso’s Cafe, 100 E. Grove St.

11 Hippogriff - FNCB, 269 E. Grove St.

12 Sirius Black - RMS- Residential Mortgage Services, 222 W. Grove St.

13 Hogwarts Express - MetLife, 1028 Morgan Hwy.

14 Dobby - Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St.

15 Gringott’s Bank - Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, 1311 Morgan Hwy.

16 Lucius Malfoy - Sanderson State Street Salon, 509 S. State St.

17 Bellatrix Lastrange - Golden Coast, 535 S. State St.

18 Basilisk Slide - Crystal Cabin Fever, Village Square 500 block of S. State St.*

19 Peter Pettigrew - Citizens Savings Bank, 500 S. State St.

20 Have you Seen this Wizard? - Ken Pollock Mitsubishi, 500 block of S. State St.*

21 Harry Potter - Clel’s Place, 120 Barrett St.

22 Hogwarts School - Everything Natural, 426 S. State St.

23 Neville Longbottom - The Pines Senior Living, 400 block of S. State St.*

24 Fawkes the Phoenix - Oliver, Price, and Rhodes, 400 block of S. State St.*

25 Hermione Granger -Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St.

26 Luna Lovegood - O’Boyle Real Estate, 412 S. State St.

27 Draco Malfoy - Fenton Insurance, 410 S. State St.

28 Hedwig - Our Lady of Snows Church, 301 S. State St.

29 Stag - First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St.

30 Platform 9 3/4 - The Jewelry Room, 336 S. State St.

31 4 Privet Dr - Classic Properties, 324 S. State St.

32 Argus Filch - Caregivers America, 300 block of S. State St.*

33 Professor Trelawney- NOTE Fragrances, 312 S. State St.

34 Professor Dumbledore - Smith Insurance Group Inc, 300 block of S. State St.*

35 Sir Nicholas - Duffy’s, 306 S. State St.

36 Moaning Myrtle - Clarks Summit Borough, 304 S. State St.

37 Hogwarts Coat of Arms - Renewal by Anderson of Northeast PA, 300 Block of S. State St.*

38 Sorting Hat - The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

39 Flying Brooms - Ken Pollock Mitsubishi, 300 block of S. State St.*

40 Madam Hooch - The Nyx, 218 Depot St.

41 Professor McGonagall - Clarks Summit Fire Company, clock tower area of S. State St.*

42 Fluffy - MetLife, Clocktower area of S. State St.*

43 Dementor - The Abington Journal, 211 S. State St.

44 Aragog - Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, 111 Colburn Ave.

45 Lord Voldemort - Sprint Print Inc., 100 block of S. State St.*

46 Goblet of Fire -State Street Grill, 114 S. State St.

47 Porpentina Goldstein - Jon Stopay Candy, 103 S. State St.

48 Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski - Rosario’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, 100 Highland Ave.

49 Cedric Diggory - PS Bank, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail

50 Hagrid - Gerrity’s Market, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail

51 Gilbert Grindelwald - First National Bank, 125 N. State St.

52 Seraphina Picquery - State Farm-Thomas Agency, 411 N. State St.

53 Newt Scamander - Peoples Security Bank and Trust, 494 Gravel Pond Road

54 Niffler - Cawley, Johnson, and Sanders, P.C., 1310 Lackawanna Trail

55 Thunderbird - City Market, 200 N. State St.

56 Professor Sprout - Abington Body Shop, 300 block of S. State St.*

57 Wine Luge - Mucciolo Family Wines, Wine Tent, in parking lot at 317 Davis St.*

*not actual businesses location

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018-Festival-of-Ice-map_REVISED_v2.pdf