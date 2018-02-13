Clarks Summit Borough Council members approve police chaplain

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of Clarks Summit Borough Council voted 5-0 to approve pastor Glenn Amos as a police chaplain during a regular monthly meeting Feb. 8.

According to councilman Frank Besten, Amos has been a resident of the borough for 28 years and his son is a police officer. Amos is the lead pastor at Heritage Baptist Church.

“I think it will benefit not only our officers, but the whole Abington area,” Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson said. “I think it’s going to work out well.”

Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns also feels the chaplain will be an asset to the department.

“I’m looking forward to the program and I’m going to be getting a lot of guidance from the chaplain of the Scranton Police Department,” Yarns said.

According to Johnson, the chaplain is a volunteer position.

Also, during his police report, Yarns announced the department received a $1,725 state grant to target aggressive driving in the borough from March 19 through April 29.

Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe announced the police department is applying for a grant for bulletproof vests and members of the council voted 5-0 to spend up to $5,000 toward the matching grant to purchase the vests.

In other business…

• Members of the council also passed a resolution, 5-0, to suspend meter enforcement during Festival of Ice weekend, Feb. 16-Feb. 19.

• Members of the council voted, 5-0, to accept Chris O’Boyle’s resignation from the planning commission and approve Jim Burke as his replacement.

• Members of the council voted, 5-0, to approve Jeff Ames as Emergency Management (EMA) Director and Tanisha Jagoe as assistant director.

• Kehoe invites borough residents to attend a public information meeting on Stormwater and the MS4 EPA mandates at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the borough council chambers.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com