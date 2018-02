SELINSGROVE — Brianna Grey, of Tunkhannock, a history-secondary education and German education major in the Class of 2020 and Steven McKnight, of South Abington Township, a theatre and creative writing major in the Class of 2020 were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Susquehanna University. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.

