Equines For Freedom announces free Veterans Caregivers Program

NEWTON TWP. — Equines For Freedom (EFF) is inviting all caregivers of veterans, including family and significant others, to the arena for an upcoming Veterans Caregivers Program.

Those who provide care to veterans in need of continual care are invited to join EFF this April for a free equine-assisted therapy program at the Gary Johnson Arena. The program consists of five sessions held on consecutive Saturdays lasting approximately one-and-a-half hours. Horses will be present for the group, but are not ridden, and no prior horse experience is needed.

In this group Equine Assisted Therapy, participants will work with a mental health professional, an equine specialist, and two to three horses. The program will address the concerns facing the caregivers of veterans. Focus will be based on group needs and will explore topics such as trust building, pathway of needs, coping skills, communication building, self care and boundaries.

Those interested in participating should contact Courtney Burgess-Michak at 570-255-5503 or cbm.hope@gmail.com.