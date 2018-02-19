Jobs

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine professor, student publish research

February 19th, 2018 1:14 pm

SCRANTON — Jun Ling, of Clarks Summit, an associate professor of molecular biology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is the corresponding author, and Adit Singhal, a second-year medical student, is lead author of research published Feb. 7 in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine.

The article is entitled “Regulation of insulin resistance and type II diabetes by hepatitis C virus infection: A driver function of circulating miRNAs.”

Under Ling’s direction and supervision, Singhal conducted the research with bioinformatics analysis. The results suggest small non-coding RNA molecules (miRNAs) found in the blood circulation following Hepatitis C infection may lead to insulin resistance and diabetes.

