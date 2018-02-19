This Week in Local History: Fashion a repeat topic in news of the past

1968 — Clarks Summit resident Sherry Lewis, who was attending the Academie Moderne School of Fashion Careers in Boston, completed her field work in New York City.

“The schedule included the spring fashion showings of the New York Couture Group and American designer collections,” read the Journal brief.

“A live broadcast on the Merve Griffin Show followed by a stop at the famous ‘Sardi’s’ made the first day fun and exciting, and then off to the Village.

“Tours of Glamour Magazine and the advertising firm of J. Walter Thompson proved to be enlightening for the girls as to what lies ahead for the fashion oriented students.

“In addition to interviews with Chuck Howard of Townley and Pauline Trigere in their Seventh Avenue showrooms, the girls went to the theatre and were treated to an elegant dinner at the Cattlemen Restaurant.”

1978 — Two fashion shows were announced in that week’s Journal: the Abington Junior Women’s Club’s upcoming show, “A forward Look into Spring with Fashions, Food and Flowers,” and The Women of Keystone Junior College’s Easter Family Fashion Show.

Mrs. Edward Cole and Mrs. William Saunders were co-chairs of the Abington Junior Women’s Club event. Mrs. Irene Vlassis was president of the Keystone group.

1988 — Scranton Preparatory School students were preparing for the school’s Third Annual Fashion Show, Kaleidoscope, scheduled for that March.

Clarks Summit resident Sherry Lewis, left, in the showroom of Pauline Trigere, with Robert Trigere, brother of the famed dress designer, while on a 1968 trip to New York City with Academie Moderne. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-LH-0221-1968.jpg Clarks Summit resident Sherry Lewis, left, in the showroom of Pauline Trigere, with Robert Trigere, brother of the famed dress designer, while on a 1968 trip to New York City with Academie Moderne. Abington Journal file photos Scranton Preparatory School students Carolyn Guzek and Beth Jordan helped select outfits at Bennetton to be worn in the school’s third annual fashion show, Kaleidoscope in 1988. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-LH-0221-1988.jpg Scranton Preparatory School students Carolyn Guzek and Beth Jordan helped select outfits at Bennetton to be worn in the school’s third annual fashion show, Kaleidoscope in 1988. Abington Journal file photos

