The Honesdale National Bank opens South Abington Twp. office

Area civic, business and community representatives and other dignitaries joined The Honesdale National Bank’s board of directors, officers and staff on Jan. 24 for the ribbon cutting and dedication of HNB’s new office at 651 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp. From left, first row, are Amy Milewski, HNB mortgage advisor; Mari Potis, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Kristine Augustine, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Paul Meagher, HNB Board of Directors; John Burlein, DVM, vice-chairman of the HNB Board of Directors; Carol Milani, HNB assistant vice president & office manager; Raymond Ceccotti, senior vice president; Donna Hritz, NEPA Alliance, communications and operations manager; Jessica Nemetz, of Care Givers America, vice president of the Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA); Diane Calabro, of Classic Properties and ABPA board member, and Angela Rempe Jones, representing PA State Representative Marty Flynn. Second row, Teresa Popko, HNB teller and customer service representative; Josh Borosky, HNB teller; Robert Grimm, HNB Board of Directors; David Raven, HNB president and CEO; William Schweighofer, chairman of the HNB Board of Directors; Roger Dirlam, HNB Board of Directors; Herman Johnson, mayor of Clarks Summit; Stephen Ursich, NEPA Alliance vice president; and Alex Howe, HNB Head teller and customer service representative.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-HNB-Ribbon.jpg Submitted photo