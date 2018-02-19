14th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice packs the borough

CLARKS SUMMIT — The borough was packed with people for the 14th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association Friday through Monday, Feb. 16-19. This year’s festival theme was “The Wizarding World of Ice,” in honor of the Harry Potter books and movie series. In addition to the viewing of more than 50 ice sculptures, festival activities included live music, arts and crafts, selfie stations, food, a “Diagon Alley” vendor fair, horse and carriage rides, a parade, magic shows, a scavenger hunt and more.

Brynnlee Chapman, 3, picks out a sticker, while Dominick McMaster, 4, Bennett Chapman, 3, and Peyton Chapman, 5, look on during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-ACL-1.jpg Brynnlee Chapman, 3, picks out a sticker, while Dominick McMaster, 4, Bennett Chapman, 3, and Peyton Chapman, 5, look on during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Sadie McMaster, 7, displays the owl puppet she made during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-ACL-2.jpg Sadie McMaster, 7, displays the owl puppet she made during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Warren Getz, 3, and Adam Getz, both of Olyphant check out the dementor selfie station in The Gathering Place during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-1.jpg Warren Getz, 3, and Adam Getz, both of Olyphant check out the dementor selfie station in The Gathering Place during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Graham Cottell, 4, gets his face painted by Happy Faces during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire in the Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-ICE-Fri-FFF-2.jpg Graham Cottell, 4, gets his face painted by Happy Faces during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire in the Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Children gather for storytelling with Chris Archangelo during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Family Fun Faire on Friday evening at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-3.jpg Children gather for storytelling with Chris Archangelo during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Family Fun Faire on Friday evening at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

The Hogwarts coat of arms ice sculpture, sponsored by Renewal by Anderson of Northeast PA, is lit up outside The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-4.jpg The Hogwarts coat of arms ice sculpture, sponsored by Renewal by Anderson of Northeast PA, is lit up outside The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

The scene Friday evening at The Gathering Place, through a decorated window.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-5.jpg The scene Friday evening at The Gathering Place, through a decorated window. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Festival-goers were welcomed to The Gathering Place by Harry Potter themed decor.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-6.jpg Festival-goers were welcomed to The Gathering Place by Harry Potter themed decor. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

The Moaning Myrtle ice sculpture, sponsored by Clarks Summit Borough is lit by an eerie glow outside the borough building.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-FFF-7.jpg The Moaning Myrtle ice sculpture, sponsored by Clarks Summit Borough is lit by an eerie glow outside the borough building. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Juggler Rob Smith greets the crowd at Friday evening’s ice festival parade.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-1.jpg Juggler Rob Smith greets the crowd at Friday evening’s ice festival parade. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Rob Smith juggles flaming torches during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-2.jpg Rob Smith juggles flaming torches during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

A group of people from Our Lady of Peace School march in Friday evening’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Parade.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-3.jpg A group of people from Our Lady of Peace School march in Friday evening’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Parade. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

The Abington Heights High School Marching Comets participate in the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-4.jpg The Abington Heights High School Marching Comets participate in the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Mark Crouthamel, of Sculpted Ice Works, carves an ice sculpture on the back of a moving vehicle during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-5.jpg Mark Crouthamel, of Sculpted Ice Works, carves an ice sculpture on the back of a moving vehicle during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Villainous wizards creep up on a parade float during a surprise skit Friday evening at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-6.jpg Villainous wizards creep up on a parade float during a surprise skit Friday evening at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Evil wizards prepare an attack during a surprise skit that was part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade Friday evening.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Fri-Parade-7.jpg Evil wizards prepare an attack during a surprise skit that was part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade Friday evening. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

People watch as an ice carver puts the finishing touches on the Hogwarts School sculpture Saturday afternoon outside Everything Natural.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sat-1.jpg People watch as an ice carver puts the finishing touches on the Hogwarts School sculpture Saturday afternoon outside Everything Natural. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Ethan Petroziello poses with the ‘Have You Seen This Wizard?’ sculpture, sponsored by Ken Pollock Mitsubishi, at the 500 block of South State Street Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sat-2.jpg Ethan Petroziello poses with the ‘Have You Seen This Wizard?’ sculpture, sponsored by Ken Pollock Mitsubishi, at the 500 block of South State Street Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Adley Burchell, 5, tries out the ice slide Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sat-3.jpg Adley Burchell, 5, tries out the ice slide Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Ava Zackoski, 5, takes a look at her reflection in a mirror, held by Danielle Dunbar, of Happy Faces, after getting her face painted in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Saturday afternoon during the ice festival.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sat-4.jpg Ava Zackoski, 5, takes a look at her reflection in a mirror, held by Danielle Dunbar, of Happy Faces, after getting her face painted in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Saturday afternoon during the ice festival. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Jaxon Hamilton, 5, picks out a wand (or does it choose him?) at the Salted Pixie booth in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Sunday afternoon during the Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-Diagon.jpg Jaxon Hamilton, 5, picks out a wand (or does it choose him?) at the Salted Pixie booth in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Sunday afternoon during the Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Salem Allen, 3, stops by NOTE Fragrances for a treat from Nibbles & Bits Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-NOTE-1.jpg Salem Allen, 3, stops by NOTE Fragrances for a treat from Nibbles & Bits Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

The Severs brothers, from left, Cole, 7, Max, 4, and Anthony, 10, pose at a Clarks Summit Festival of Ice selfie station Sunday afternoon at NOTE Fragrances.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-NOTE-2.jpg The Severs brothers, from left, Cole, 7, Max, 4, and Anthony, 10, pose at a Clarks Summit Festival of Ice selfie station Sunday afternoon at NOTE Fragrances. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place during the ice festival.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-01.jpg Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place during the ice festival. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Sarah and Lauren Heine watch as Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act during the ice festival Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-02.jpg Sarah and Lauren Heine watch as Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act during the ice festival Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Damian the Magician helps Nickolai Sutton into a ‘trance’ before his ‘levitation’ trick, which had the youngster ‘floating’ in the air at Saturday afternoon’s festival of ice performance at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-03.jpg Damian the Magician helps Nickolai Sutton into a ‘trance’ before his ‘levitation’ trick, which had the youngster ‘floating’ in the air at Saturday afternoon’s festival of ice performance at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

From left, Tracy, 9-year-old twins Jack and Eric and Tony Korpai observe a card trick performed by Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-04.jpg From left, Tracy, 9-year-old twins Jack and Eric and Tony Korpai observe a card trick performed by Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Annabella Betts, 7, helps Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox perform a card trick during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-05.jpg Annabella Betts, 7, helps Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox perform a card trick during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

From left, Cinderella Rivenburg gets ‘sorted,’ with some help from ice festival volunteers Mateen Kasim and Meghan Noone Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-06.jpg From left, Cinderella Rivenburg gets ‘sorted,’ with some help from ice festival volunteers Mateen Kasim and Meghan Noone Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Donna Delprete serves soup during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-07.jpg Donna Delprete serves soup during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Keystone College junior Jasmine Gage, an Endless Mountains Nature Center intern, handles a live eastern screech owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-08.jpg Keystone College junior Jasmine Gage, an Endless Mountains Nature Center intern, handles a live eastern screech owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko introduces the ice festival crowd to a live barred owl Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-09.jpg Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko introduces the ice festival crowd to a live barred owl Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko points out some features of a barred owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-TGP-10.jpg Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko points out some features of a barred owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Natalie Leatherman pours wine down an ice wine luge into Beth Grassi’s cup in the Mucciolo Family Wines wine tent Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Ice-Sun-Wine.jpg Natalie Leatherman pours wine down an ice wine luge into Beth Grassi’s cup in the Mucciolo Family Wines wine tent Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Mark Crouthamel, of Sculpted Ice Works, tries to defend himself against evil wizards attacking him from all sides during a surprise skit that was part of Friday evening’s Festival of Ice parade. One need not worry; Dumbledore’s Army showed up to save the day, and the ice carver was unharmed.