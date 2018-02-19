14th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice packs the borough

CLARKS SUMMIT — The borough was packed with people for the 14th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association Friday through Monday, Feb. 16-19. This year’s festival theme was “The Wizarding World of Ice,” in honor of the Harry Potter books and movie series. In addition to the viewing of more than 50 ice sculptures, festival activities included live music, arts and crafts, selfie stations, food, a “Diagon Alley” vendor fair, horse and carriage rides, a parade, magic shows, a scavenger hunt and more.
Brynnlee Chapman, 3, picks out a sticker, while Dominick McMaster, 4, Bennett Chapman, 3, and Peyton Chapman, 5, look on during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library.
Sadie McMaster, 7, displays the owl puppet she made during the Care of Magical Creatures ice festival activity Friday evening at the Abington Community Library.
Warren Getz, 3, and Adam Getz, both of Olyphant check out the dementor selfie station in The Gathering Place during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire.
Graham Cottell, 4, gets his face painted by Happy Faces during Friday evening’s Family Fun Faire in the Gathering Place.
Children gather for storytelling with Chris Archangelo during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Family Fun Faire on Friday evening at The Gathering Place.
The Hogwarts coat of arms ice sculpture, sponsored by Renewal by Anderson of Northeast PA, is lit up outside The Gathering Place.
The scene Friday evening at The Gathering Place, through a decorated window.
Festival-goers were welcomed to The Gathering Place by Harry Potter themed decor.
The Moaning Myrtle ice sculpture, sponsored by Clarks Summit Borough is lit by an eerie glow outside the borough building.
Juggler Rob Smith greets the crowd at Friday evening’s ice festival parade.
Rob Smith juggles flaming torches during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.
A group of people from Our Lady of Peace School march in Friday evening’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Parade.
The Abington Heights High School Marching Comets participate in the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.
Mark Crouthamel, of Sculpted Ice Works, carves an ice sculpture on the back of a moving vehicle during the ice festival parade Friday evening on South State Street.
Villainous wizards creep up on a parade float during a surprise skit Friday evening at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.
Evil wizards prepare an attack during a surprise skit that was part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade Friday evening.
People watch as an ice carver puts the finishing touches on the Hogwarts School sculpture Saturday afternoon outside Everything Natural.
Ethan Petroziello poses with the ‘Have You Seen This Wizard?’ sculpture, sponsored by Ken Pollock Mitsubishi, at the 500 block of South State Street Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.
Adley Burchell, 5, tries out the ice slide Saturday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.
Ava Zackoski, 5, takes a look at her reflection in a mirror, held by Danielle Dunbar, of Happy Faces, after getting her face painted in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Saturday afternoon during the ice festival.
Jaxon Hamilton, 5, picks out a wand (or does it choose him?) at the Salted Pixie booth in Diagon Alley (second floor of the Clarks Summit Borough Building) Sunday afternoon during the Festival of Ice.
Salem Allen, 3, stops by NOTE Fragrances for a treat from Nibbles & Bits Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.
The Severs brothers, from left, Cole, 7, Max, 4, and Anthony, 10, pose at a Clarks Summit Festival of Ice selfie station Sunday afternoon at NOTE Fragrances.
Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place during the ice festival.
Sarah and Lauren Heine watch as Damian the Magician performs his signature ‘Symphony of The Rings’ act during the ice festival Saturday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Damian the Magician helps Nickolai Sutton into a ‘trance’ before his ‘levitation’ trick, which had the youngster ‘floating’ in the air at Saturday afternoon’s festival of ice performance at The Gathering Place.
From left, Tracy, 9-year-old twins Jack and Eric and Tony Korpai observe a card trick performed by Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Annabella Betts, 7, helps Abington Heights High School senior Ben Knox perform a card trick during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
From left, Cinderella Rivenburg gets ‘sorted,’ with some help from ice festival volunteers Mateen Kasim and Meghan Noone Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Donna Delprete serves soup during the ice festival Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Keystone College junior Jasmine Gage, an Endless Mountains Nature Center intern, handles a live eastern screech owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko introduces the ice festival crowd to a live barred owl Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Endless Mountains Nature Center Director and Naturalist Rebecca Lesko points out some features of a barred owl during an ice festival program Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place.
Natalie Leatherman pours wine down an ice wine luge into Beth Grassi’s cup in the Mucciolo Family Wines wine tent Sunday afternoon during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.
Mark Crouthamel, of Sculpted Ice Works, tries to defend himself against evil wizards attacking him from all sides during a surprise skit that was part of Friday evening’s Festival of Ice parade. One need not worry; Dumbledore’s Army showed up to save the day, and the ice carver was unharmed.