Abington Community Library to host At Home Party Marketplace

February 20th, 2018 12:01 pm

Submitted photo

The Abington Community Library will host an At Home Party Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Vendors and independent consultants will include Girl Scout Junior Troop #50797 from Clarks Summit, Initial Outfitters, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Shaklee, Tastefully Simple, and Young Living Oil. Admission is free and people may place orders to be picked up at the library when they are available. Many consultants will also have cash and carry products available for purchase. From left, are Renee Roberts and Patti Pallo, event co-chairs and library staff.

