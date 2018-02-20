Community calendar for week of Feb. 21, 2018

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Abington Senior Community Center New York City trip, April 21. Cost: $40 per person. Info: 579-586-8996 or bit.ly/2mlFyeg.

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. Series 2: March 5-26. Series 3: April 2-23. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free; sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Little People and Nature, 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Students will also meet a couple of rescued animals. Cost: free; sponsored by: the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Preschool Mixed Media, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, March 15-April 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will have fun exploring the arts as they experience painting, drawing, sculpting, throwing pots on a potter’s wheel and creating a variety of mixed media projects. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

Mixed Media for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Venture into the world of art and discover many of the innovative methods and materials used by famous artists. In this class, students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Early Explorers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. every other Monday from March 26 to June 4 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. A program series for children ages 3-6 and a guardian. Offers discovery-based learning about the natural world through stories, art and outdoor explorations. Cost: $40 for a series of six classes or $8 for individual classes. Pre-registration required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Preschool Pottery and Sculpture, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery and Sculpture for Kids, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Wellness Wednesday: An Interactive Night to Discuss Life and Death, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Abington Community Library. Join Laura Marion, of Allied Services as she facilitates a game entitled “Hello,” to help attendees learn more about living life to the fullest and remembering those who have passed in an interactive way.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall, 505 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit. Appointments: call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “LDS Scranton.”

Annual Community Conservation Mixer, 6 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Feb. 24 at Apple-Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Sponsored by Pheasants Forever Chapter 803, to increase public awareness about conservation projects and activities in the area and across the country. RSVP by Feb 19; no walk-ins available. Cost: $23 (includes food and drinks). Checks should be made payable to NEPA Pheasants Forever and mailed to NEPAPF Community Mixer, c/o Chris Traver, 1305 Meeker Road. Dallas, PA, 18612. Info: nepapf.org.

Chips, Dips, ‘n Sips, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Abington Community Library. A night of wine tasting, dips, live music and more. An individual $10 Friends of the Abington Community Library membership will receive one ticket and a $15 family membership will receive two tickets. For those 21 and older only. Membership info and tickets available at the library’s circulation desk.

Community discussion: Dispelling Hospice Myths, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton. The discussion, which will be led by Dr. Glen Digwood, will address the myths commonly surrounding hospice. Following the discussion, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new inpatient center. Cost: free. RSVP (required): contact Michelle Spayder at mspayd@allied-services.org or 570-341-4664.

Veterans outreach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at State Rep. Marty Flynn’s office in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Area veterans are invited to this monthly support event, at which a representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will provide information on services available to veterans and their families. Appointments (recommended): 570-342-4348.

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Glenmaura National Golf Club, 100 Glenmaura National Blvd., Moosic. Proceeds benefit the programs of Serving Seniors, Inc. Includes open bar, appetizers and live jazz entertainment. Cost: $40. Tickets: 570-344-3931 or servsen@epix.net.

At Home Party Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 at the Abington Community Library. Vendors and independent consultants will include Girl Scout Junior Troop #50797 from Clarks Summit, Initial Outfitters, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Shaklee, Tastefully Simple, and Young Living Oil. Admission is free and people can place orders, which can be picked up at the library when they are available. Many consultants will also have cash and carry products available for purchase.

Natural Health Seminar, 6 p.m. March 3 at the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Glenburn. Presented by David Slade, the seminar will feature information about detoxification, how to boost your immune system, and how to eat for category specific ailments. Slade has two doctorates including a PhD in Natural Medicine from New Eden School of Natural Health. He is a certified traditional naturopath and a certified natural health specialist. All are invited to attend the 5 p.m. worship service at Epiphany preceding the seminar.

Health Transformation Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Dietrich Theater. Certified Integrative Health Coach Donna LaBar will guide people step-by-step with information, ideas and techniques, through a proven plan for transforming health naturally. A healthy lunch will be provided. Cost: $20.

LCEEC Beekeepers Club, 7 p.m. March 13 at at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. The primary goals of the group are to promote honey bee colony wellness, share best practices and experiences in beekeeping, and discuss the production of honey and other apiary products. Cost: free. Info: 570-842-1506.

Home and Business Solar Discovery, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. Sustainable Energy Management System Co-founder Noel Segui will answer solar energy questions. Topics will include different types of solar energy technology, the value of solar energy, net metering, permits and inspections, incentives and grants and financing options. Bring a recent PPL electric bill to get a solar estimate after the program. Cost: $5. Pre-registration is required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Endless Mountains Empowerment Summit, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Elk Lake Junior/Senior High School. A day of empowering workshops for women. Includes networking, morning refreshments, workshops, a healthy luncheon, vendors, raffles, door prizes and more. Cost: early bird $25, bring a friend $15 and students $15. Benefits a scholarship fund for local high school students. Info: bit.ly/2FL6GvZ.

Agriculture – The Roots of the Endless Mountains, 1 p.m. March 20 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Mike Lovegreen and sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) with funding from PA DCNR. This presentation launches a new project to raise awareness of the changing face of agriculture in the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, past, present and future. The presentation, as well as the following open discussion, will be based on the recently completed Agricultural Viability Study conducted with EMHR funding. Cost: free.

89th Annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and Luncheon, March 25 at Fiorelli Family Catering in Peckville. Info/reservations: 570-342-7673.

Designer Purse Bingo, doors open 10:45 a.m., program begins at 12 p.m. April 15 at the Eagle McClure Firehouse in Old Forge. Proceeds will benefit the Animals of Tracey’s Hope Rescue, a non-profit organization for domestic animals. Cost: $20 for 20 bingo games. Also, special prizes, 50/50 raffle, basket auction and hot food. Seats limited. Info/tickets: 570-457-1625.

