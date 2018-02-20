Jobs

Wyoming County Players present ‘A Royal Mess’ Sunday, Feb. 25 in Tunkhannock

February 20th, 2018 3:14 pm

Submitted artwork
TUNKHANNOCK — The Wyoming County Players will present their annual murder mystery at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 3832 SR6.

Guests are invited to dress in medieval garb for “A Royal Mess.” King Henry VIII’s birthday party will be celebrated, until someone winds up dead. It’s up to the guests to identify the murderer.

Guests will eat with their fingers, sing along with the cast and join in the gossip and intrigue of the court. The menu includes chicken, breads, fruit, dessert, water, tea and coffee. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for two. All are welcome to join in the fun, costumed or not.

For more information, call 570-836-6986, email kimdwhipple@frontier.com or visit the players online at wyomingcountyplayers.com or the “Wyoming County Players” Facebook page.

Guests invited to dress in medieval garb for murder mystery


