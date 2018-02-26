Northeast Regional Cancer Institute announces new board members

SCRANTON — Christopher A. Peters, chair of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, recently announced the appointment of Rev. Herbert B. Keller, Patrick McMahon, Travis Davis and William P. Conaboy to the board of directors.

Conaboy is the president and CEO of Allied Services Integrated Health System, where he started as vice president and general counsel in 1992 and was later promoted to senior VP general counsel and chief compliance officer. He earned the responsibilities as president and chief operating officer before being appointed president and chief executive officer in 2009.

Some of Conaboy’s community involvement and leadership roles include current chair of the board of trustees at Lackawanna College, board member of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and Advisory Board member of Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College.

Davis is a Director at Allied Services Integrated Health System. He has helped with the implementation and expansion of hospice services and in development of a community-based palliative care program and focuses on strategic planning with senior-level management to build successful clinical programs across the continuum of care. His personal goal is to develop best possible clinical pathways to meet the care needs of the chronically ill and aged.

Davis received his undergraduate degree in finance from Saint Joseph’s University and graduate degree in healthcare administration from The University of Scranton. He is a licensed nursing home administrator and part-time faculty member of The University of Scranton’s Health Administration and Human Resources Department. In 2017, he received a certificate in nonprofit leadership from The University of Scranton.

Davis sits on the Community Council at the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA and is a member of the Center to Advance Palliative Care, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and UNICO National Scranton Chapter. He resides in Waverly Township with his wife Lauren and son Hayden.

Keller is serving as interim president at The University of Scranton from June 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. He served as president of Scranton Preparatory School for 18 years. He is a past trustee of Fairfield University, Saint Joseph’s University, Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School and Gonzaga College High School.

He is a member of The University of Scranton’s Board of Trustees, having served on the board through various terms for 17 years. His board tenure is second only to the late Rev. J.A. Panuska, president emeritus at the university.

Keller received an honorary doctoral degree from The University of Scranton in 2006.

McMahon is the CEO of One Point, Inc. of Scranton and Corporate Environments of Bethlehem. He is second generation in this business, starting with his father in 1974 after graduating from Penn State University with a BS degree in marketing.

McMahon has been an active member of the following boards: Church of the Epiphany, United Way of Lackawanna County, Scranton Area Red Cross, Abington Heights Education Improvement Organization, Scranton Area Foundation and the Catherine McAuley Center, on which he still serves.

He founded The One Point of Light committee in 1997, an employee-based committee that directs 10 percent of the net profits of One Point, Inc. on an annual basis, supporting more than 80 local charities.

He was honored by The Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow, a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of the foundation. Additionally, One Point was awarded the Outstanding Corporation Award from the NEPA Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.