Geisinger Community Medical Center offers free ‘Stop the Bleed Day’ training

SCRANTON — Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) will host a day of free training sessions to teach the public simple steps on how to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding. Taught by members of GCMC’s trauma team, the “Stop the Bleed” classes are being offered to highlight National Stop the Bleed Day on March 31.

The courses will be held in the GCMC Professional Office Building, basement auditorium, 315 Colfax Ave. Classes begin at 8 a.m. and will be offered every two hours with the last class starting at 4 p.m.

Part of a nationwide campaign launched by the White House, “Stop the Bleed” trains people how to help during a severe bleeding incident before medical and emergency professionals arrive. GCMC’s program incorporates techniques that include dressing the wound and the use of a tourniquet.

Space is limited to 25 attendees per session, so pre-registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, contact GCMC trauma educator Kathryn Bommer at 570-703-7329 or krbommer@geisinger.edu.