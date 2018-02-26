Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Pysanky workshop returns to Lackawanna Historical Society

February 26th, 2018 4:44 pm


SCRANTON – The Lackawanna Historical Society will host its popular pysanky-making workshop with Tammy Budnovitch at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Catlin House.

The cost for the workshop is $25. Space is limited and reservations may be made by calling 570-344-3841 or emailing lackawannahistory@gmail.com. All needed supplies will be provided, including kistka, beeswax, egg, egg design and additional designs to take home. There will also be pysanky and additional supplies for sale.

Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft, in which patterns are drawn on the eggs with wax, protecting the egg when dye is applied.

Budnovitch is a member of S.S. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Church and has been teaching pysanky for several years. Each workshop is a two-hour beginner class, teaching basic steps.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_pysanky-1893035_1920.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411