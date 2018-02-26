Harp, trumpet duo to preform March 3 at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a recital by harpist Marg Davis and trumpeter Jon Shadle at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3 in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Davis is returning to the university just months after performing at Performance Music’s 50th Annual Noel Night concert in early December. There, Performance Music Conductor and Director Cheryl Y. Boga was impressed with the young harpist. When Boga told her she would enjoy collaborating again, Davis mentioned she and Shadle were about to undertake a spring tour.

At the recital, the duo, who also are a couple, will feature unpublished, Hungarian compositions for trumpet and harp, along with transcriptions of classic European chamber pieces for piano and voice. The recital will also include Davis performing solo harp pieces written by 18th, 19th-and 20th century French, British and Dutch composers.