University to host ‘Nine Steps to Make a Difference with Art and Activism’

SCRANTON — Donna Kaz, also known as Aphra Behn, of the Guerilla Girls, will be at The University of Scranton on March 1 to present “PUSH/PUSHBACK – Nine Steps to Make a Difference with Art and Activism.”

Guerilla Girls on Tour are internationally acclaimed feminists, activists and artists dedicated to the creation of collaborative art with the intention of educating, entertaining and transforming audiences.

The event, which is free of charge and open to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the PNC Auditorium of the Loyola Science Center. The program is co-sponsored by the Women’s Studies Program, the Jane Kopas Women’s Center, the Multicultural Center, the Schemel Forum, the Art and Music Program and the Hope Horn Gallery at The University of Scranton.

The Guerilla Girls formed in 1985 and mix a variety of comedic techniques such as parody, sketch, improvisation, song and dance into a distinct feminist theater style. Since the group’s formation, each member wears gorilla mask when at public events and takes on the pseudonym of a woman artist, such as Frida Kahlo, Käthe Kollwitz or Zubeida Agha. The group has toured through 41 states and 17 countries, offering more than 200 performances and workshops in theaters, classrooms, art galleries, community centers and cafes.